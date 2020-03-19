Erykah Badu Is Performing a Concert From Her Bedroom This Weekend

Badu is inviting fans to an intimate concert in her room. Sort of.

Leave it to Erykah Badu to find a way to entertain crowds during a global pandemic. The neo-soul icon announced Tuesday, via a post on Instagram, that she’ll be performing a livestreamed concert from her bedroom, a show called Apocalypse One, that will cost $1 to watch. The concert will also be interactive, as Badu will be taking song suggestions from the viewers.

The singer has yet to announce a time and date, but she did write on the post that it’ll take place this weekend.

“We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen,” she wrote on Instagram.

Badu joins a list of local musicians like Dezi 5, Paul Slavens and others who are performing for their virtual audiences and asking for donations.

Most musicians rely on the payoff of live performing, as David Crosby said in a recent GQ interview.

“You know they don't pay us for records anymore, right? So touring is all we got,” Crosby told the publication. “That's really the only thing that we can do to make any money. And to lose it is just awful. I may — honest to God — I may lose my home.”

Last week, Badu attended the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards where she was given an award for her contributions to film. The star accepted the award while entirely covered in a hazmat suit emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo, which she referred to as "social distancing couture."

In the meantime, Badu fans can purchase her vagina-scented incense and other goods at her online store.

One thing we’re excited to see — in addition to the performance — is whether Badu will manage to be late to her own bedroom concert.