Erykah Badu Is Selling Incense That Smells Like Her Vagina Because She’s Erykah F-ing Badu

Scented products inspired by ... erogenous zones ... seem to be the latest home goods trend. Last month, Gwyneth Paltrow released a candle that smells, she says, like her vagina, to coincide with the premiere of her Netflix docuseries The Goop Lab. Erykah Badu announced last week that she will be releasing a line of incense called “Badu Pussy,” which, as its name suggests, smells like her vagina.

Badu Pussy will be available for purchase via Badu’s new online retail shop, Badu World Market, which is set to launch later this month. The process for creating Badu Pussy was perhaps as thorough and personal as her songwriting process.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them,” Badu first told 10 Magazine. “Even the ash is part of it.”

While the idea of a vagina-scented incense may sound a bit unusual, the announcement has been met with mostly positive reactions. Given Badu’s famous sense of humor, many of her fans believed she was joking.

“Is that a real thing?” said local rapper 88 Killa. “I totally thought she was trolling. I think it’s hilarious, and I hope it’s a good smell, however, I don’t recommend buying it if you’re in a relationship. I’m sure the scent of another woman’s fun box could cause a lot of grief in your household.”

One of Badu Pussy’s vocal supporters is local model and Playboy playmate Chasity Samone. She believes this is a boss move on Badu’s part.

“It sounds interesting,” Samone says. “I need to make my own incense. But this is genius. She also needs to make her own tea.”

We'll stick to coffee, thanks.

Also excited for Badu Pussy is local rapper and producer Eric Spoke.

“It’s very on-brand,” Spoke says. “She’s always been a unique individual, and it shows in her music. More power to her, in my opinion. If you can sell things that smell like your genitals, then I think that’s a good sign that you’re a legend.”

In addition to Badu Pussy, Badu World Market will also sell music merch, clothing, accessories and other apothecary goods. These products, along with Badu Pussy, will all be available for purchase beginning Feb. 20.

Badu is also set to take the stage at The Bomb Factory on Feb. 22 for A Badu Bday Dance Party, her annual birthday celebration, which usually consists of performances by Badu herself as well as a lineup of surprise guests.