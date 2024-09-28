Kane Brown, Shaboozey, Meghan Trainor Due at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Fort Worth

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is returning to Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 3 with the early Christmas gift of pop radio hits in tow.
The Fort Worth event is the first of 10 across the country. All of them will have a slightly different lineup of superstars singing their biggest hits. And we do mean only their biggest hits. All of the sets are between 15 and 30 minutes long. The event basically crams an entire music festival into one digestible evening. For what it's worth, we always have a good time.
North Texas has been blessed with Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, Katseye and Wonho.
Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is one of the biggest hit songs of the year, having spent 10 total weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Madison Beer is an underrated force in pop, and bangers like “Make You Mine” will easily make Jingle Ball merry and bright. Meghan Trainor will be fairly fresh off her Oct. 12 show at Toyota Music Factory, which means her North Texas fans have two chances to see her before the end of the year.
And, perhaps most important, attendees will be blessed with the opportunity to hear Cats star Jason Derulo sing his name at the beginning of every song on his setlist. That’s at least two words everyone in the building should already know.
Capital One Presale Tickets for Fort Worth Jingle Ball will be available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. General public tickets will be available at noon on Friday, Oct. 4. More information can be found on iHeart Radio’s website.