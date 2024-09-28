 Fort Worth's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2024 Lineup Announced | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Kane Brown, Shaboozey, Meghan Trainor Due at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Fort Worth

The annual holiday festival returns to Dickie's Arena on Dec. 3.
September 28, 2024
Kane Brown is headlining iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball in Fort Worth.
Kane Brown is headlining iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball in Fort Worth. Carly May Gravley
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is returning to Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 3 with the early Christmas gift of pop radio hits in tow.

The Fort Worth event is the first of 10 across the country. All of them will have a slightly different lineup of superstars singing their biggest hits. And we do mean only their biggest hits. All of the sets are between 15 and 30 minutes long. The event basically crams an entire music festival into one digestible evening. For what it's worth, we always have a good time.

North Texas has been blessed with Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, Katseye and Wonho.

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is one of the biggest hit songs of the year, having spent 10 total weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Madison Beer is an underrated force in pop, and bangers like “Make You Mine” will easily make Jingle Ball merry and bright. Meghan Trainor will be fairly fresh off her Oct. 12 show at Toyota Music Factory, which means her North Texas fans have two chances to see her before the end of the year.

And, perhaps most important, attendees will be blessed with the opportunity to hear Cats star Jason Derulo sing his name at the beginning of every song on his setlist. That’s at least two words everyone in the building should already know.

Capital One Presale Tickets for Fort Worth Jingle Ball will be available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1. General public tickets will be available at noon on Friday, Oct. 4. More information can be found on iHeart Radio’s website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Cameron McCloud Is Writing Cure for Paranoia’s New Chapter

Concert Previews

Cameron McCloud Is Writing Cure for Paranoia’s New Chapter

By Vanessa Quilantan
Linkin Park's New Lineup To Play at Globe Life Field

Concert Previews

Linkin Park's New Lineup To Play at Globe Life Field

By Carly May Gravley
For Clairo, a Subdued Set in Dallas Is Part of the 'Charm'

Concert Reviews

For Clairo, a Subdued Set in Dallas Is Part of the 'Charm'

By Tyler Hicks
Cooliteo's Baile-Pop Dance Parties Bring Nothing But Bangers

Dance

Cooliteo's Baile-Pop Dance Parties Bring Nothing But Bangers

By Vanessa Quilantan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation