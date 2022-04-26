Review: Interpol's Show at The Factory Brought a Welcome Taste of the mid-2000s to a Packed House

click to enlarge Tycho combined lo-fi elements and stunning visuals during their opening set for the Interpol show at The Factory. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Lights dim, fog rolling in, the five-piece band Interpol strolled out onto the stage while flood lights illuminated the packed Factory.There was an instant change in atmosphere as their tour mates finished up: Matthew Dear, a Texas native solo electronic avant-pop act; and Tycho, a futuristic electronic band that deals heavy with lo-fi elements and stunning visuals splashed across a white backdrop.All dressed in their best black outfits, New York-based headliner immediately went into it, starting off with "Untitled" off their 2002 album. Paul Banks and Daniel Kessler's guitars rang out somber tones, and as soon as the last note faded, Banks raced right into "Evil," arguably their best known track off ofAs the crowd danced and sang along, Interpol continued with their 17-song, three-encore set. Sam Fogarinos' syncopated drumbeats coupled with the waves of light had every soul on the floor of the Factory swaying, leaving next to nothing left to be desired.Their set consisted of five songs off, five from, four from their latest album,, two from, two off, then one each fromand the self-titled. The sampling of songs meant that fans who started following the band either earlier or later in their career all heard a favorite track that night.The light design was absolutely brilliant, literally. They had a disco ball on stage reflecting and shooting off beams of light all throughout the venue. They let their music do the talking, with scattered "Thank you, Dallas," several grateful smiles to the crowd when they weren't brooding in the dark fog and perfectly timed introductions.Ending the near perfect set-list they wrapped up with a fast paced "Slow Hands."It was the mid-2000s all over again.