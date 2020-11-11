DJ Master Jeffrey Hosts 'Successful Sunday' for Young Professionals Looking to Network

One thing we can look forward to with the city reopening is getting to celebrate “Sunday Funday” once again.

It’s our favorite day of the week to get up early early, put our hangovers aside and get dolled up for an afternoon of day drinking. It’s brunch, mimosas, music, mimosas and more mimosas. Thankfully, you won’t have to drink them from your couch much longer.

This past week saw the grand reopening of Harlowe MXM in Deep Ellum. Their massive outdoor setting and rooftop balcony are quintessential to the Sunday experience, which is why they are revamping their Sunday Funday event with the help of local DJ Nate Jeffrey, aka DJ Master Jeffrey.

“Before the pandemic, I was the resident DJ at Harlowe for their Sunday night party,” says Jeffrey, who has been hosting the venue’s Sunday parties since December 2019 up until the quarantine set in. Now, the party is moving to the daytime each Sunday, from 3 to 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 1, with their first-ever Successful Sunday.

“I actually convinced them to turn it to a day party. I built up their Sunday schedule from scratch before the pandemic," Jeffrey says. "I’ve been kicking at the door for weeks trying to get them to reopen. They saw my worth and my value I guess. So they eventually were like, you know what, let’s really ride this out.”

After curating the ultimate Sunday party back in December, the DJ wasn’t going to let the work he had put in go to waste. During recent weeks leading up to Harlowe’s reopening, he founded another Sunday evening event at Status in the West End. Iconic Sundays has been running for five weeks every Sunday evening from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Now that he’s got a full day of events planned, from Harlowe to Status, Jeffrey believes it’s going to be bigger and better than before.

“It’s been going really good at Status, so now it’s going to be crazy,” he says through a grin. “I’m trying not to smile, because I’m trying to be humble. But I really am proud with what I’ve done.”

For the first week of his new Sunday schedule, he’s bringing in another big name, DJ Swerva, whom Jeffrey believes to be the “top dog right now” in the Dallas DJ scene. Jeffrey sees event coordination as a collaborative effort and strives to continuously work on building marketing relationships along the way.

“I want Successful Sunday to be a networking event above all,” Jeffrey says. “I want people to come out, enjoy some good food and cocktails, and work on their businesses. It’s a diverse crowd, but I am trying to focus more on young Black and brown professionals because you don’t see a lot of venues like Harlowe celebrating young Black success.”

As a businessman himself, Jeffrey sees how event coordination has influenced his entrepreneurial success. Coming from a background in production, he started making music as a teenager, creating beats for other artists. But he began his road toward making music way back in his youth in church, playing the drums and keys. It wasn’t easy, though, because his conservative father was a gospel music distributor and prohibited him from listening to the hip-hop music he loved.

“I had to hide my 50 Cent CDs,” he says with a laugh. “Man, my dad would throw some shit away if he found it."

Undeterred, Jeffrey would visit Guitar Center "every day for hours" and make beats on their keyboards.

"Sometimes they’d cut the keyboards off, because I’d be in there all day for like 10 hours," he says. "So from the start, I was doing everything on my own. That’s why I want events like this, so people have that network and support system that tells them they can succeed.”