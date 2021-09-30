Better Luck Next Year: Posty Fest Has Been Canceled Again

Posty Fest 2021 was set to take place on Halloween weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The 21-act lineup included music bigwigs Meghan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, $uicideBoy$, Tyga and Dallas’ own Kaash Paige.
It would have been the third installment of the music festival after a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic. That hiatus will now continue until 2022.
“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022,” a representative for music promoter Live Nation said in a statement to Variety. “Refunds available at point of purchase. We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon,”
The Posty Fest website has since been updated with the same statement.
While the details of the “logistical issues” organizers confronted have not been released, the emphasis on “stay safe everyone” is telling. Live Nation’s is set to implement its “COVID passport” policy starting Oct. 4. Anyone participating in any event by Live Nation, including audience members, artists and staff, will need to show proof of vaccination or results of a negative COVID test to access the show. Posty Fest attendees, staff and artists would have been subject to the policy.
Texas continues to see an alarming number in COVID-19 cases, averaging 11,000 in a 7-day period. In addition to the COVID passport, Posty Fest had planned other preventive measures, such as scheduling the festival outdoors. Despite those efforts, the event still had potential as a superspreader, so those who want to see the rapper will have to "see him on TV."
Fans took to Twitter to react to share their grief.
One fan tweeted: "posty fest has just been cancelled this is the worst day of my life."
Others applauded the postponement and advocated for vaccinations.
"Who knew?!? See, even #PostyFest can acknowledge that we're still coming out of a PANDEMIC. #GetVaccinatedNow," tweeted @joshpool.
Post Malone and Posty Fest’s social media accounts have not yet been updated with the news of the cancellation. Maybe this'll give the organizers some time to consider adding more local acts to the Posty Fest lineup, which is our perennial wish for the festival.