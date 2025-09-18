 Photos: James Taylor Wraps Up Tour With Sentimental Fort Worth Show | Dallas Observer
James Taylor's Fort Worth Show Was Sentimental, Shares Stage With Son: Photos

James Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Tiny Habits wrapped up their summer dates at Dickies Arena.
September 18, 2025
Image: The Iconic James Taylor closed out his U.S. summer tour dates in Fort Worth on Wednesday night.
The Iconic James Taylor closed out his U.S. summer tour dates in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Andrew Sherman
On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor finished his additional summer tour dates with his last show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The arena was filled with diehard fans who were more than thrilled to catch one of their favorite performers, perhaps for one final time. Besides being one of the top-selling artists of all time and a defining voice of American voices, the 77-year-old was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. He has also received awards like the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Tanglewood Medal from the Boston Symphony, just to name a few.
click to enlarge
The 77-year-old Taylor has been performing for over 50 years.
Andrew Sherman
Taylor's performance and presence were charming as he had a calm and conversational tone throughout the set. He introduced many of his songs as either traveling songs or destination songs, which made sense for someone who has toured for over 50 years. It was almost like he was addressing friends in his living room and responded in kind when fans yelled out, "We love you."  He was gracious, introducing not only his band members (his All-Star Band) throughout the evening but also his stage crew, which further speaks to what a class act he is. His setlist was more like a hit list with some deep Taylor cuts mixed in.
click to enlarge
Taylor's show was an unforgettable night of joy and nostalgia.
Andrew Sherman
The band was stellar, and Taylor joked he had played with them for "80 years," implying a long and loyal run with them. To keep things fresh, the band did slight variations on familiar hits, but Taylor's trademark smooth vocals led the way throughout. The chorus of background vocals was especially tight, added another dimension to the sound, and even featured Taylor's son, Henry.
click to enlarge
Taylor's son Henry has been performing with James since 2021.
Andrew Sherman
This was a night of heavy nostalgia. Fans got to relive hundreds of memories that these iconic songs had provided the soundtrack for, and added another memory for them: seeing Taylor perform them live. This was one of those shows that remind music lovers to go out to see their favorite artist while they still can. The unique joy of hearing and experiencing the songs of your life live by an icon like James Taylor is a memory worth making.

See more photos from Wednesday's show:
click to enlarge
Taylor's charisma was through the roof last night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The backing vocals added another dimension to these iconic songs.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Taylor is a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
James Taylor has six Grammy awards and has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
At times, Taylor made the arena feel more like a living room.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Fans got to add this memory along with the hundreds of memories Taylor's songs have provided the backdrop for.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
This was one of those shows that remind music lovers not to miss a chance to see their favorite artist live.
Andrew Sherman
Find more shows on our Dallas concerts calendar.
Image: Andrew Sherman
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.
