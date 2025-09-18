James Taylor's Fort Worth Show Was Sentimental, Shares Stage With Son: Photos

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist James Taylor finished his additional summer tour dates with his last show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
The arena was filled with diehard fans who were more than thrilled to catch one of their favorite performers, perhaps for one final time. Besides being one of the top-selling artists of all time and a defining voice of American voices, the 77-year-old was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. He has also received awards like the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Kennedy Center Honors and the Tanglewood Medal from the Boston Symphony, just to name a few.
