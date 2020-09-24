 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Taylor Swift keeps sending signed copies of her CD folklore to Josey Records. And, naturally, they keep selling out.EXPAND
Taylor Swift keeps sending signed copies of her CD folklore to Josey Records. And, naturally, they keep selling out.
Mike Brooks

Josey Records and Taylor Swift Team up To Sell Signed Copies of Her Album

Paige Skinner | September 24, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Instead of her usual promotion with big box stores such as Target and Wal-Mart, musician Taylor Swift has partnered with indie record stores all over the country to sell signed copies of her folklore CD. For Dallas, that record store was Josey Records.

Waric Cameron, owner of Josey Records, wrote in an email to the Observer that the record store has received four shipments of the signed CDs, totaling to "several hundred" units. Cameron says the store doesn't know when the albums are expected to show up, but when more become available, Swift's label lets Josey Records know, and the record store orders however many copies they think they can sell.

"We think it's great," Cameron writes. "It's good marketing for her album and helps her album sales while giving something special to her fans."

Monday was the latest day Swift sent copies of her CDs to Josey Records. Josey's Instagram account posted about the shipment, and Cameron says within about 30 seconds, the phone started ringing with calls from fans.

"They sell out in minutes," Cameron writes in the email. "We have so many people calling that it jams our phone lines up and some of our customers can't get through. They know that they just have to keep calling and hopefully they get through to order one."

Cameron says the CDs are increasing in-person traffic, too.

"We have customers that will be driving in the area and will turn the car around to purchase in-store, as well. It's exciting and reminiscent of times past when you had to call in to radio shows to win tickets or music from an artist. It's fun for us and her fans," he says.

While Cameron says Swift's CD sales haven't majorly helped overall sales for the record store, he is happy to be a part of it as a "fun give-back to her fans and followers."

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively hit just about everything, including Josey Records. After the store was closed for two months due to a government mandate, Cameron says fans have been loyal and supportive when they reopened.

"We recently expanded our footprint to 25,000 square feet filled with vinyl, CDs, DVDs, books, posters, memorabilia, etc., making us the largest vinyl record store in America," he writes. "We couldn't be more grateful to be able to continue to serve all our great customers and vinyl lovers."

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.