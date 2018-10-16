Josh Groban Would Maybe Just Like To Wander Into the Woods for a Bit

If we could hear God sing, he would probably sound like Josh Groban.

“I’m a Pisces, I like Japanese food, I play the piano sometimes, I don’t know,” Groban says, laughing at his own attempt at describing himself. “When it comes to my music it’s kind of been hard to define. … It’s kind of its own lane.

“When I was first signed, I was kind of this 17-year-old kid with a big voice. I’ve been able to learn so much from different styles of producers, different styles of collaborators, and now on album eight and almost 20 years in the business, I’m just doing it because I love it and because it’s fun and it’s inspired and it’s a fun place to be.”

After filling in for Andrea Boccelli to rehearse “The Prayer” for the Grammys with Celine Dion when he was 17, Groban has been a household name and probably your mother's obsession.

But as if it wasn’t enough for him to sing like an angel, Groban has taken up acting. Not only is he about to tour with real-life Elsa from Frozen, Idina Menzel, but he also has acting with Tony Danza under his belt.

The Good Cop is a Netflix series available now, in which Groban plays the good cop and Danza is his father, the bad cop. The creator of Monk, Andy Breckman, reached out to Groban, and before he knew it, he was in New York for four months shooting a comedy-murder-mystery drama.

“I’m so happy people like it,” Groban says. “I was just so honored that [Breckman] thought of me. So it was worth it to put music to the side for a second and dive in.”

Groban says Danza made sure each day on set wasn't dull.

“He’s got such an amazing life and charisma and so many stories, so much experience on set and off and so just having his positive spirit on set is so great," Groban says.

After eight albums, a stint on Broadway and now TV acting under his belt, Groban says it all just becomes part of his life.

"There are times I think to myself, 'Well, I have so many passions and so many dreams I would love to just take a year and just go to the woods and not do anything,'” he says. “That would be a lot of fun for me just to bring my iPhone games out into the woods, but there’s so much I want to do. Every day I wake up and I’m like, 'Dammit, I have to go to work.' And that drives you. It keeps that fire going.”

For his upcoming Bridges tour, which is named after his newest album, Groban says he and Menzel have some surprises in store.

“We're still finalizing what our duets are going to be, but I do know about one of them,” Groban says. “We’re going to be singing a version of 'Lullaby,' a song that I sang on my Awake album, and we’ve recorded a special version of it to benefit the immigration families that have been separated, and we’re going to sing one of those as one of the songs.”

Groban and Menzel recorded a special version of the song to release right before the tour to raise money for this cause.

“We were all just so devastated by the news and the images of these young children that have been isolated from their families,” Groban says. “So I along with Idina and along with a lot of other artists, we banded together to record some songs.”

Groban is nothing less than ecstatic about the new tour coming up. He will sing a combination of the older songs people love him for, as well as some of the new original music from Bridges.

“In the world we’re living in right now and the divisive kind of nature of the country and all that stuff, I want this to be a place that people can come together and have a little bit more of a positive light in this very fear-filled world right now," he says. "It gives us a chance to kind of invite people into our house for a night and escape for a little bit. And there’s just something about live performances and live music that creates an evening that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we don’t take that for granted when we’re planning a show.”

Josh Groban will play at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24 at American Airlines Center. Tickets start at $49.