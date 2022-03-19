Support Us

Judas Priest and Queensryche Left Irving Up in Smoke on Friday

March 19, 2022 11:49AM

Judas Priest and Queensryche Left Irving Up in Smoke on Friday (2)
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Queensryche and Judas Priest got straight to the point when they hit the stage at Irving's Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Friday.

Normally bands like to thank the city, make a small intro and crack a joke, but this was not the case with Judas Priest. They sprinkled their thanks between song build ups.

Playing after Queensrychye, Judas Priest started off with a heavy metal battle hymn as the four members took their spots in the metal factory that was the stage. Heavy billows of smoke emanated from the smoke stacks, lights flashed everywhere and the giant Judas Priest emblem illuminated every fan's face. No introduction was made; bandleader Rob Halford just ripped straight into "One Shot At Glory" from their 1990 album Painkiller.
