The K-Pop Group STAYC and Sen. Ted Cruz Gave Shoutouts to the Wrong Rangers

They finally stepped out of the Houston Astros' long shadow on Monday by beating their intrastate foe on its own home turf in Game 7 of the American League Champion Series. The win means the Rangers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 12 years and only the third time in the team's history.
So it's a little puzzling how anyone could mix up the Texas Rangers with another team with the same name or call out the wrong city. Unfortunately, that's just what the K-pop group STAYC did at its show last Thursday at the Factory in Deep Ellum and what Sen. Ted Cruz (sigh) did on Twitter.
STAYC get a little more leeway because they don't represent Texas, unlike someone else (ahem). The group decided to give a special shoutout to Dallas and Texas during their show last Thursday at the Factory in Deep Ellum, part of STAYC's first American tour. Some members of the group wore jerseys during their performance representing the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Mavericks and what they thought were the Texas Rangers. Unfortunately, the "Rangers" jerseys they were wearing were for the Glasgow Rangers soccer team of Scotland.
Im crying STAYC got Rangers Football Club jerseys and not Texas Rangers jerseys 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/aODU2SVC16— robbie- (@robertbabble) October 20, 2023
Cruz (big sigh), on the other hand, calls himself a Texan and literally represents Texas in the U.S. Senate. So his mistake is bewildering. He posted a congratulatory tweet on Monday to the Rangers. He got the team's Twitter handle correct, which just makes things even more unbelievable. When you type an "@" on Twitter, it immediately pulls up a preview window of the team you're Tweeting at and it clearly says it's for the "Texas" Rangers.
"I'm a life-long Astros fans [sic]—tough night— but Dallas won it with a fantastic performance in game 7," Cruz tweeted. "They earned it."
Congrats to the @Rangers!— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 24, 2023
I’m a life-long Astros fans—tough night—but Dallas won it with a fantastic performance in game 7. They earned it.
And we have a Texas team in the #WorldSeries
So, go Rangers!!!!
The "Dallas" Rangers will be excited and confused to hear that since they didn't win a spot in the World Series and aren't even a Major League Baseball team. Some of you who might be quicker than others to come to Cruz's aid may say, "Well, they play in Dallas."
No! They play in Arlington! Cruz would have been geographically closer if he said the city of Arlington won that night. We're not a big believer in curses, but there's a chance the Rangers could finally win a World Series, and the team needs all the luck it can get. Cruz has already cursed the Astros, according to the fans, by showing up to each of its championship series losses this season. The Rangers should take out a restraining order that prevents Cruz from being within a mile away of Globe Life Field. You know, the one in Arlington, where the TEXAS Rangers play.