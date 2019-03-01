KAABOO Texas Announces Lineup by Day, Single-Day Passes on Sale Friday Morning

The inaugural KAABOO Texas festival, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 10-12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, unveiled its daily artist lineup and announced that single-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
When the initial artist lineup dropped Jan. 17, people raised eyebrows and voiced skepticism, but the Del Mar, California-based festival has remained undeterred. On Feb. 19, it announced that the highly teased secret headliner was soul legend and Commodores co-founder Lionel Richie. Other previously announced headliners include The Killers, Kid Rock, Little Big Town, Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Music programming aside, the festival also boasts “household names in comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine and craft libations, and personal indulgences,” according to a press release from the festival. The engagement will also have “BASK DJs,” which include the likes of Chromeo, Cash Cash and revered turntablist Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame.
Along with its Texas and Del Mar festival, KAABOO also stages a satellite festival in the Cayman Islands. For its Texas offshoot, KAABOO has partnered with the Jerry Jones family.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
KAABOO Texas Daily Lineup
Friday, May 10
Music: The Killers, Lionel Richie, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ludacris, Alanis Morissette, Blue October, Bush, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Old 97’s, Los Lobos, Larkin Poe, Acid Dad
BASK DJs: Cash Cash, Chantal Jeffries, Chromeo (DJ Set), Kap Slap
Comedy: Dennis Miller, Jim Breuer, Garfunkel and Oates, Chad Daniels, MK Paulsen
Saturday, May 11
Music: Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Black Eyed Peas, Flo Rida, Collective Soul, Garbage, Rick Springfield, Violent Femmes, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, X, Los Lonely Boys, The Band Camino, American Aquarium, The Dip
BASK DJs: Cheat Codes, CVBZ, Paul Oakenfold, The Him
Comedy: Brad Garrett, Nate Bargatze, Rory Scovel, Heather McDonald, Kate Willett, Billy Wayne Davis, Chris Powell
Sunday, May 12
Music: Sting, Little Big Town, The Avett Brothers, Pitbull, Counting Crows, The B-52s, Andy Grammer, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Jon Anderson of Yes, The English Beat, Israel Nash, Your Smith, Mamafesta
BASK DJs: Le Youth, Matoma, Mix Master Mike
Comedy: Demetri Martin, Whitney Cummings, Orny Adams, Fortune Feimster
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!