KAABOO Texas Announces Lineup by Day, Single-Day Passes on Sale Friday Morning

The inaugural KAABOO Texas festival, scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 10-12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, unveiled its daily artist lineup and announced that single-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

When the initial artist lineup dropped Jan. 17, people raised eyebrows and voiced skepticism, but the Del Mar, California-based festival has remained undeterred. On Feb. 19, it announced that the highly teased secret headliner was soul legend and Commodores co-founder Lionel Richie. Other previously announced headliners include The Killers, Kid Rock, Little Big Town, Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Music programming aside, the festival also boasts “household names in comedy, contemporary art, gourmet cuisine and craft libations, and personal indulgences,” according to a press release from the festival. The engagement will also have “BASK DJs,” which include the likes of Chromeo, Cash Cash and revered turntablist Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys fame.