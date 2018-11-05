Kanye West Was in North Texas This Weekend

On Saturday, Wichita, Kansas, native Josh Hamilton tweeted a photo of him and his wife outside Tuesday Morning with rapper Kanye West.

The tweet from @tcolesdad now has more than 150 retweets and nearly a thousand likes.

Hamilton, who was in Dallas to celebrate his one-year anniversary with his wife, had just eaten at Maple Leaf Diner in Dallas' Preston Valley Shopping Center when his wife noticed West walking outside Tuesday Morning.

Hamilton drove around to get a better look. They then got out and asked West for a photo. Hamilton says a videographer was filming West and what looked to be West's security was in a black Cadillac Escalade pulled up next to him.

Hamilton says West had a gold grill in his mouth.

Later, Hamilton found out West was at Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth for an art showing.

The Instagram account @teamkanyedaily posted several pictures of West with fans and on all of the fans' personal accounts, they all have the same caption — something to the effect of "I met Kanye West, I'm never going to fail," which is a lyric from West's 2016 song "Ultralight Beam."

Noemi Leyva, a 21-year-old from Oak Cliff, was one of the people who met West when he was in Fort Worth. Leyva wasn't comfortable with a full interview because "Kanye means a lot to me and I don't wanna feel like I'm exploiting meeting him for attention," but she did send us an Instagram message.

"I've loved Kanye since I was 14 and was going through a really hard time and I felt his music was all I had," Leyva wrote in an Instagram message. "I saw Kanye in 2016 at the American Airlines Center when I graduated high school and felt like that day couldn't be topped. On Saturday, I saw a picture of Kanye in North Dallas and drove there from Oak Cliff but I missed him. I then saw a picture of him in Fort Worth and immediately made my way over there. In less than an hour, I found Kanye and when he came out I felt like my heart was full. I met the man who I feel such an emotional attachment to and was able to get a picture and my Kim Kardashian phone case signed."

At the time of publication, Kimbell Art Museum wasn't sure why West was at its exhibit.