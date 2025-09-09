 Lady Gaga Returns to Fort Worth With Two Little Monsters Tour Dates | Dallas Observer
Lady Gaga Returns to Her Little Monsters With North Texas Dates in 2026

Fresh off winning the artist of the year award at the VMAs, Lady Gaga has extended her sold-out Mayhem Ball Tour.
September 9, 2025
Image: Lady Gaga posing for a photo
The Mayhem Ball is coming to Texas next year. Frank Lebon
It's only been three years since Lady Gaga came to Texas for the Chromatica Ball. To be honest, that's three years too long.

Now, Mother Monster is returning to Texas, expanding her Mayhem Ball Tour with more dates. Closer to Dallas, she's coming to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Feb. 28 and March 1. In Austin, she's heading to the Moody Center on March 8 and March 9.

Tickets will be available through various presales starting Wednesday, Sept. 10. The remaining tickets will be available via the general on-sale starting Monday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Over the weekend, Gaga was the most nominated artist with 12 nods at the 2025 VMAs. She won four awards: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction and Best Art Direction.

It was also impressive that she was in two places: first, accepting the award in UBS Arena in Long Island, then booking it to Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, where she was scheduled to perform in front of a sold-out crowd.

"I cannot begin to tell you how much this award means to me," she said in her speech, dedicating it to her fans and her fiancé.

In her pre-recorded performance, she did "Abracadabra / Dead Dance," which you can revisit below.
When we reviewed her 2022 show, we noted how great her performance of “Born This Way” was.

Changing up “Born This Way,” one of her biggest commercial hits, was a show of pure power, with Lady Gaga displaying that with the bombastic production stripped back, her vocals and message still shine through and compel thousands to sing along.

According to various outlets reporting on the setlist, the show is built on theatricality and dark themes and has 28 songs. Gaga performs songs from The Fame, The Fame Monster, ARTPOP, Joanne and A Star Is Born.

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait," she wrote on Instagram before the tour kicked off. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings Mayhem to life exactly how I envision it.”
Image: Eric Diep
Eric Diep is the Dallas Observer music editor. He focuses on hip-hop but is a devoted listener to all genres. Before joining the newspaper in April 2025, Eric freelanced for Billboard, Complex, Vulture, HipHopDX and XXL.
