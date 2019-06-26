Singer Marissa Chibli Is Ready to Cross Over With a New Latin Pop Single

You may have seen local singer/songwriter Marissa Chibli on Good Morning Texas or during her regular sets at Dodie’s on Lower Greenville or Megalitos in Hurst. With her ability to fuse Latin and pop music, the Latina singer-songwriter has become a local favorite. With the release of her newest single “All Alone,” Chibli is ready for the big pop leagues and to make strides as a Latina crossover artist.

“All Alone” is Chibli’s first English single and tells the story of a woman who wants to repair a relationship with her partner, as opposed to simply parting ways, the prevalent theme used in modern breakup anthems. It’s a song about empowerment, a pop banger with Latin house influences and a dance break between the chorus and verses.

“All Alone” precedes the release of Chibli’s upcoming yet-untitled EP, scheduled for release this summer or early this fall.

“We love keeping the vibe kind of summer-y,” Chibli says. “I want to make people dance and get up and have a good time. That’s the joy of Latin music, getting up and moving your hips.”

Chibli has been performing all of her life, first by participating in various talent shows and choral organizations during her school years. For the EP, she's been studying the craft of reggaeton hit-makers like J. Balvin, Natti Natasha, Maluma and Becky G. She cites Shakira and Selena Quintanilla as her biggest influences.

“These are the women who opened the doors for Latinas in pop music,” Chibli says. “These women have created some of the best crossover songs of all time.”

As an independent artist, Chibli handles much of her own marketing and social media, as well as coordinating her own music video shoots. One of her biggest feats as an artist without major-label backing happened last year, when her Spanish cover of Camila Cabello’s “Havana” went viral.

“That was so surreal to me,” Chibli recalls. “It was definitely an achievement I had been waiting for, for one of my videos to blow up.”

Music has become Chibli’s full-time job. When she’s not performing gigs, she is in the studio writing and recording. When not making music, Chibli enjoys watching Netflix, specifically Black Mirror. After seeing the recent episode starring Miley Cyrus as a pop star, Chibli noted similarities to some of her own experiences while navigating the music industry.

“The music industry can be pretty brutal,” Chibli says. “You can end up accidentally surrounding yourself with people that are just taking advantage of you. You have to keep your circle tight with people you trust, because just one person can end up ruining it for you. Once you’re building and blowing up, you’re going to find more people wanting to be your friend are just probably lying to you. You have to remember who truly has your best interest in mind.”

Chibli’s team is small and loyal. Her mother, Marisela, serves as her manager, and Chris Salmeron works as her producer. As of now, Chibli travels between North Texas and El Paso for gigs, but she hopes to be touring by this time next year, and eventually, to be an award-winning sensation.

“Five years from now, I hope I’m at the Latin Grammys or the Grammys, because I want to be a crossover artist,” Chibli says. “I want to make Latin and pop music.”

Chibli is finishing up her debut EP. While she does not have a theme in mind for the collection of songs, she hopes it will be a body of work that everyone can enjoy.

“I hope my EP makes people happy,” Chibli says. “I hope it makes them want to get up and do something and enjoy life.”