LeAnn Rimes Made Dallas Proud With a Remarkable Show at the Winspear Opera House

click to enlarge Rimes has nothing to be "Blue" about any more. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Rimes may have played the Opry, but it's no Winspear Opera House. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge Rimes belted out classics in her hometown of Dallas on Friday. Mike Brooks

click to enlarge It was nice to see LeeAnn Rimes again, even if briefly. Mike Brooks

LeAnn Rimes was back in town, and we should all be happy about that.The holiday season is a good time to remember that Dallas has a lot to be thankful for, and two of those things were on display Friday evening when LeAnn Rimes played a Christmas concert at the elegant Winspear Opera House.Candles and a fuzzy rug for Rimes' bare feet gave the evening an intimate feel. Minimal accompaniment and the Winspear’s acoustics gave her remarkable voice room to explore some well-worn Christmas standards.Of course, Rimes famously played the Opry in 1996, as a teenager riding the chart topping single "Blue." But this was a little different. This is a real opera house, and Rimes is no longer a teenager. She returned as a confident, comfortable performer, serious about her craft and happy to be “home.” Each song was separated by a story and a smile.For us, she’ll always be that kid from Dallas, something she embraced and acknowledged throughout the night. We have watched her move from child prodigy to enfant terrible, through professional triumph and personal chaos. At this point we just can relax with a Christmas toddy, sit back and say, “You know, she turned out just great.” We just knew she would.