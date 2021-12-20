Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concert Reviews

LeAnn Rimes Made Dallas Proud With a Remarkable Show at the Winspear Opera House

December 20, 2021 9:45AM

LeeAnn Rimes performed at an intimate-feeling Winspear show.
LeeAnn Rimes performed at an intimate-feeling Winspear show. Mike Brooks
LeAnn Rimes was back in town, and we should all be happy about that.

The holiday season is a good time to remember that Dallas has a lot to be thankful for, and two of those things were on display Friday evening when LeAnn Rimes played a Christmas concert at the elegant Winspear Opera House.

Candles and a fuzzy rug for Rimes' bare feet gave the evening an intimate feel. Minimal accompaniment and the Winspear’s acoustics gave her remarkable voice room to explore some well-worn Christmas standards.

Of course, Rimes famously played the Opry in 1996, as a teenager riding the chart topping single "Blue." But this was a little different. This is a real opera house, and Rimes is no longer a teenager. She returned as a confident, comfortable performer, serious about her craft and happy to be “home.” Each song was separated by a story and a smile.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


For us, she’ll always be that kid from Dallas, something she embraced and acknowledged throughout the night. We have watched her move from child prodigy to enfant terrible, through professional triumph and personal chaos. At this point we just can relax with a Christmas toddy, sit back and say, “You know, she turned out just great.” We just knew she would.

click to enlarge Rimes has nothing to be "Blue" about any more. - MIKE BROOKS
Rimes has nothing to be "Blue" about any more.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge Rimes may have played the Opry, but it's no Winspear Opera House. - MIKE BROOKS
Rimes may have played the Opry, but it's no Winspear Opera House.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge Rimes belted out classics in her hometown of Dallas on Friday. - MIKE BROOKS
Rimes belted out classics in her hometown of Dallas on Friday.
Mike Brooks
click to enlarge It was nice to see LeeAnn Rimes again, even if briefly. - MIKE BROOKS
It was nice to see LeeAnn Rimes again, even if briefly.
Mike Brooks
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Mike Brooks

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation