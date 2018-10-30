Fort Worth's Hometown Hero Leon Bridges Tapped as Fortress Festival Headliner

The first round of details for the third annual Fortress Festival were released this week. 2019’s installment will be Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, which has hosted the festival each year of its existence.

Headlining the festival will be Forth Worth native and two-time Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Leon Bridges, who is still riding the wave from his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Good Things. Also on the bill is Def Jam hip-hop lyricist Bobby Sessions, who has seen his national fame increase exponentially thanks to the success of his lead single and title track for the movie The Hate U Give along with his debut EP for Def Jam RVLTN: The Divided States of AmeriKKKa.