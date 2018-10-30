Fort Worth's Hometown Hero Leon Bridges Tapped as Fortress Festival Headliner

The first round of details for the third annual Fortress Festival were released this week. 2019’s installment will be Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, which has hosted the festival each year of its existence.
Headlining the festival will be Forth Worth native and two-time Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Leon Bridges, who is still riding the wave from his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Good Things. Also on the bill is Def Jam hip-hop lyricist Bobby Sessions, who has seen his national fame increase exponentially thanks to the success of his lead single and title track for the movie The Hate U Give along with his debut EP for Def Jam RVLTN: The Divided States of AmeriKKKa.
Other notable DFW musicians on the initial lineup include hip-hop artist Adrian Stresow, psychedelic rockers The Cush, punk rock band War Party and the indie rock sextet Luna Luna.
The setup for 2019 will for the most part mimic 2018’s design, with two main stages set up on the adjacent lawn to the Will Rogers Coliseum. There will not be any overlapping sets, so those in attendance will be able to see each performance.
Early bird general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now starting at $79. Two-day VIP passes are available for $189. The second phase of the artist lineup is scheduled to be announced January 2019, which will include another headliner and additional national touring acts.
Fortress Festival Phase 1 Lineup
Leon Bridges
Tank and the Bangas
Bobby Sessions
The Bright Light Social Hour
Abhi the Nomad
Red Shahan
Adrian Stresow
Sailor Poon
Luna Luna
The Cush
War Party
