Diplo, Big K.R.I.T., Miguel – The Ultimate Playlist to Get You Excited for Fortress Fest

We bet you didn’t know that one of the “10 Best Music Festivals in North America” takes place in Fort Worth. USA Today gave that title to Fortress Festival, which comes to the city’s Cultural District in April.

The festival launched in 2017, and this year's offering is bringing names like Diplo, Miguel, Big K.R.I.T, Cuco and others. To get you all geared up for this year’s event, we rounded up some notable music from artists who will be taking the stage.

LSD, Audio (ft. Diplo, Sia, Labrinth)

Producer and DJ Diplo joined forces with artists Labrinth and Sia to create a supergroup called “LSD,” an evocative but convenient combination of their initials. The group's first album truly shows the depth of each artist. Diplo's producing, Labrinth’s rapping and Sia’s powerhouse vocals make for a stellar recipe.

Sharon Van Etten, "The End of the World"

We’re bringing the energy down a bit with this haunting, almost waltz-y number by indie singer-songwriter and actress Sharon Van Etten. You may recognize her from Netflix’s The OA, where she plays a character named Rachel DeGrasso. In a recent New York Times profile, Van Etten recalls how she used one of her songs to audition for the show, landing the role that called for “the voice of an angel.”

Cuco, "Lo Que Siento"

Omar Banos, 21, is a Los Angeles-based artist with over a million Instagram followers. A child of Mexican immigrants, Banos creates music that hops between Spanish and English, giving him double the fandom. This year, Cuco will be singing his biggest hit, “Lo Que Siento,” to Fortress Fest and to Coachella.

Wet, "11 Hours – Branchez Remix"

It’s hard to pick a favorite with this band. Wet's most popular song is “Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl,” an ethereal ballad perfect for sad boi hours. With singer-songwriter Kelly Zutrau’s creative direction, Florence + The Machine-esque vocals, combined with Joe Valle’s fresh and skilled arrangements, this indie-pop group’s variety of musical offerings can't go wrong.

Big K.R.I.T., "Country Sh*t (Remix) (ft. Ludacris, Bunny B)"

Justin Scott’s first studio album as “Big K.R.I.T.” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard charts. This isn't the first time the rapper has collaborated with Ludacris or Bunny B. KRIT has also released music with the likes of Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Yella Beezy and J. Cole. “Country Sh*t” the remix is a straight banger from beginning to end.

Free Nationals, "Time (ft. Mac Miller, Kali Uchis)"

When they accompanied him in an NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2016, Anderson .Paak jokingly called the Free Nationals his “only friends.” But clearly, he’s not this R&B group’s only friend in high places. Not only have they served as .Paak’s live band for years, but Free Nationals has opened for Beyoncé, toured with J.Cole and Bruno Mars and released collaborations with Mac Miller and Daniel Caesar.

Kygo and Miguel, "Remind Me to Forget"

More likely than not, you’ve heard this one and have heard of Grammy Award-winning international superstar Miguel. In case you haven’t, here’s “Remind Me to Forget,” a party anthem with just a dash of R&B ballad. We highly recommend dance-crying to this.

Snow Tha Product, "Waste of Time"

Claudia Feliciano, who's best known as Snow Tha Product, is a Mexican American rapper who lived in Fort Worth for several years and is now coming home as a star. Another notable song of hers is “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” a collaboration with K’NAAN, Riz MC and Residente, which includes clips from the Broadway musical Hamilton. To keep up with Snow Tha Product, watch the vlogs on her YouTube channel, “Everydaydays.”

Kaash Paige, "Love Songs"

Paige is an 18-year-old Dallas native who chose the name Kaash to stand for “Kill All Arrogance Stop Hatred.” There is a video on the website Genius of Alicia Keys reacting to Paige’s music video for “64.” In the video, Keys says, “The flow is fresh, she has, again like a rhyme-style flow. But a sweet voice, her energy is bright." We can't think of higher praise.