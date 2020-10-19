Why Do We Enjoy Noise Music? Listen.

Music predates language, and while we’d like to think some cavemen first discovered music by unintentionally creating harmonies in 4/4 time, archaeologists haven’t found footage of this. Still, it’s hard to imagine the creation of music going down any other way. Everything else that cavemen heard leading up to that watershed event had to have been shrill cacophony, whether it came from saber tooth tigers, babies or forest fires.

Whatever noises inundated their daily lives couldn’t have possibly been pleasant to the ear. After all, the very essence of noise is incompatible with our fundamental perceptions of music. Noise is clamorous, unmeted and abrasive; music traditionally has a sense of rhythm, consonance and resolution.

Mostly.

Modern century composers like Arnold Schoenberg and John Cage were controversial for pioneering atonality and aleatory (the principle of leaving a piece of music to chance) respectively. The Velvet Underground came out with profoundly grating, auditory streams-of-consciousness in the form of “Sister Ray” and “European Son,” just as the band’s cofounder Lou Reed eschewed every conceivable musical structure in his seminal 1975 album, Metal Machine Music.

These artists were commonly dismissed as creators of something that couldn’t even be defined as music, but that didn’t stop some listeners from enjoying these unpleasant sounds. But why?

To quote Trent Reznor, "I think there's something strangely musical about noise." On the surface, the Nine Inch Nails brainchild words aren’t exactly profound, but they merit further thought when you realize that Reznor’s affinity for noise made him one of the most commercially successful artists in alternative music.

The project’s signature full-length, The Downward Spiral, sold millions of copies and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Its lead single, “March of the Pigs,” has a 7/8 time signature and clashes two mellow piano breakdowns with noisy, industrial rock passages. It doesn’t exactly have the common earmarks of a chart-topper, but somehow, it continues to resonate with millions of listeners.

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins introduced mainstream audiences to scream vocals in his groundbreaking single, “I Put a Spell on You,” and this set a precedent allowed scream-intensive genres like punk and metal to take form. Fort Worth’s own Ornette Coleman divided jazz audiences in his noisy, off-kilter brand of jazz in his aptly named album The Shape of Jazz to Come, and it stands as one of the genre’s most formative achievements.

Noise is a common thread in the expansion of music, but one that is often met with resistance. It stands as the antithesis of everything that makes music enjoyable to most people, but at the same time, it is also oddly compatible with mainstream sensibilities.

Below is a cursory album listening guide for those looking to get into noise music.

Industrial/Noise

Throbbing Gristle – D.o.A: The Third and Final Report of Throbbing Gristle

Throbbing Gristle – 20 Jazz Funk Greats

Lou Reed – Metal Machine Music

Einsturzende Neubauten – Kollaps

Industrial Rock/Metal

Cabaret Voltaire – Red Mecca

Ministry – The Mind is a Terrible Thing to Taste

Godflesh – Streetcleaner

Chrome – Alien Soundtracks

Nine Inch Nails – Pretty Hate Machine

Skinny Puppy – VIVIsectVI

Neurosis – Through Silver in Blood

Noise Rock/No Wave

The Velvet Underground – White Light/White Heat

The Birthday Party – Junkyard

Shellac – At Action Park

Swans – Filth

Pere Ubu – Dub Housing

The Fall – Hex Enduction Hour

No Trend – A Dozen Dead Roses (ft. Lydia Lunch)

Flipper – Album: Generic Flipper

Teenage Jesus and the Jerks – Teenage Jesus and the Jerks

Boredoms – Chocolate Synthesizer

Six Finger Satellite – Law of Ruins

Noise Rock That Had More Direct Ties With Alternative Music

Sonic Youth – EVOL

Dinosaur, Jr. – You’re Living All Over Me

Butthole Surfers – Locust Abortion Technician

The Jesus Lizard – Goat

Synth-Punk/Electronic

Suicide – Suicide

Big Black – Songs About Fucking

Atari Teenage Riot – Delete Yourself!

Venetian Snares – Rossz Csillag Alatt Szuletett

Whitehouse – Bird Seed (for the love of God, don’t listen to the title track)

The Flaming Lips – The Terror

Noise Pop/Shoegaze

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy

Black Tambourine – Black Tambourine

R. Stevie Moore – Glad Music

My Bloody Valentine – Loveless

Ariel Pink – Before Today

Sleigh Bells – Reign of Terror

Industrial/Experimental Hip-Hop

MC 900 Ft. Jesus – One Step Ahead of the Spider

Techno Animal – The Brotherhood of the Bomb

Dalek – From Filthy Tongue of Gods and Griots

B L A C K I E – True Spirit and Not Giving a Fuck

Death Grips – The Money Store

Kanye West – Yeezus

Clipping. – CLPPNG

JPEGMAFIA – Black Ben Carson