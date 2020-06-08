The 9 Best Concerts of the Week: Fish Scales, Joey Green, Trees Marie and More

With all the craziness of the last few months, you deserve to take a load off and hear some live music. Get your weekly dose of jazz at The Balcony Club, hear some Dallas singer-songwriters at The Rustic and Sidecar Social, or groove to some hip-hop at The Rail Club Live! Oh, and if you're looking for one of the best David Bowie tribute bands around, you'll want to swing by Lee Harvey's. You can do it all this week — and you should.

Brian Lambert

8:30 Monday, June 8, at Adair's Saloon, 2624 Commerce St., free

Brian Lambert is a long-time regular at Adair's Saloon. For years, this country-rock singer-songwriter had a residency at the old Dallas honky-tonk. Drawing influence from the likes of Jack Ingram and Cody Jinks, Lambert captured his Texas-country sound in his two albums, Country Music Jesus (2018) and Spell for Happiness (2010). This Monday catch a dynamic performance by Lambert at his old watering hole, Adair's. You won't regret it.

Proving Grounds

7 p.m. Monday, June 8, at The Rail Club Live, 3101 Joyce Drive, Fort Worth, free

The hip-hop showcase Proving Grounds is no stranger to The Rail Club Live. It's been a regular event at the Fort Worth venue since before COVID-19 tore into the local scene. Like Rail Club Live and so many other venues, Proving Grounds has been resilient. The venue has continued to host the showcase through the pandemic on their Facebook. Now, you can see it happen in person. The showcase has seen the likes of local hip-hop artists Cree8ion, Hippie Snooks and AIR, Kinfolk Jack and more.

John Adams Elite Jazz Jam

8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Road, Ste. B, $7 at door

Wisconsin-born jazz musician John Adams picked up the acoustic bass guitar when he was in eighth grade. He and his friends began learning different jazz charts. Adams likely could have never guessed where this would take him. By the time he was in high school, he knew jazz music was more than just a hobby. In 1982, he found himself in Denton with a bachelor's degree in jazz studies from the University of North Texas [then North Texas State University]. Adams continued his schooling and released his debut album Jump Shot in 1996. He has since become a staple at The Balcony Club, where he jams most Wednesdays with William Foley on keys and Sean McCurley on drums.

Nappy Roots' Fish Scales with Big Buzz

8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at The Rail Club Live, 3101 Joyce Drive, Fort Worth, $15 at door

The Nappy Roots broke onto the music scene in 1998. The members of the Southern rap quartet met in Kentucky where they were attending college three years before. With the release of their debut independent album, Country Fried Cess, Nappy Roots garnered the attention of Atlantic Records, which they later signed with. Their first album with Atlantic, Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz, went multi-platinum when it was released in 2002. The group hasn't slowed down since. This Thursday, Fish Scales, a founding member of the group, will hit the stage with the local band Big Buzz and several other acts.

Joey Green

7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Sidecar Social, 5100 Belt Line Rd., free

Fort Worth singer-songwriter Joey Green is coming at you this Thursday for an acoustic patio performance at Sidecar Social. Now with a full band behind him, Green made it on season 15 of The Voice by performing The Who's "Baba O'Riley," ending up on team Blake Shelton. He released his debut album, Outside the Circle, years before in 2004. His last performance on The Voice was in a battle round in which he sang "Thing Called Love" by Bonnie Raitt and lost to Michael Lee, another Fort Worth contestant. He didn't let the loss keep him from doing his thing. Catch him this Thursday to see what you've been missing.

Thin White Dukes

9 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Lee Harvey's, 1807 Gould St., free

Thin White Dukes will take the stage at Lee Harvey's to give you your dose of David Bowie. Over a decade ago, six Bowie fans came together to form the Thin White Dukes. There are a handful of Bowie tribute acts in the North Texas area, but if you're at Lee Harvey's this Friday and see Thin White Dukes, frontman Scott Fuller might make you wonder if the glam-rock god ever left this world.

D and Chi

9:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at The Rustic – Dallas, 3656 Howell St., free

Since 2013, Darren Eubank and Randy "Chima" Ijeh have taken what they learned busking on the streets of the Bishop Arts District to stages all around North Texas and across the country in the form of their band D and Chi. They've opened for the likes of Chaka Khan, have appeared on American Idol and performed at KAABOO Texas. Make sure to check out the band's latest single "One Way Street" before seeing them at The Rustic in Dallas this Friday.

Matthew Banks Quartet

9:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at The Balcony Club, 1825 Abrams Rd, Ste B, $7 at door

Matthew Banks and his quartet play jazz as smooth as butter most weeks at The Balcony Club. This week is no different. You might see him play anything from the clarinet, saxophone and bassoon to the oboe and flute as he and his band bring the house down with classic jazz tunes. If you've been looking for something to curb your jazz cravings, you may have just found it.

Trees Marie

12 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Sidecar Social, 5100 Belt Line Rd., free

Trees Marie fronts the Americana-Southern rock band Trees Marie and The Heavy Hearts. Ever since she was a teenager, Marie has been playing music, recording songs and performing in Deep Ellum. In 2016, Marie formed her band with local musicians Josh Vaughn on guitar, James Jones on drums and Wes Jett on bass. Check out the local favorite as she steps on stage at Sidecar Social this Sunday.