Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual in a Huge Win for Bisexual People

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” she wrote. “Happy Pride.”
(The B stands for bisexual, bi the way.)
The announcement came alongside a carousel of photos from her recent show in Phoenix. In many of the photos, she’s washed in pink, purple and blue lights, the colors of the bisexual flag.
Morris’ coming out occurs at a turning point in country music. As the genre reaches new peaks of popularity, artists who don’t fit the stereotypical mold of a country singer (straight, white and generally palatable to conservatives) are breaking out and breaking new ground.
Unfortunately, there’s still lingering backlash when artists come out, which is why this sort of thing still makes the news. We’re already cringing at the comments this article alone will get: “Who cares? She’s just following a trend for attention. The woke leftist mob is ruining country music.”
And, of course, several very clever, original and not-at-all identical gifs of some TV character saying “WHO???”
We know they won’t because they probably didn’t even read this far, but we’ll say it anyway: Spare us.
Coming out as LGBTQ+ is scary for anyone, but public figures such as Morris open themselves up to a whole different level of attention and scrutiny. She’s been on the receiving end of some cruel social media comments these past couple of days, but she’s mostly (thankfully) been showered in love and support by her fans and fellow artists.
“HAPPY PRIDE!!!!!” Fellow North Texan singer Allison Ponthier commented on Morris' post. “Thanks for being an inspiration and what a special Pride this one is.”
“Love you so much, Maren!!!!!!” wrote Pentatonix member and Arlington native Scott Hoying.
We doubt that any heat Morris is receiving right now is more than she can handle. She previously went up against the likes of Tucker Carlson, Jason Aldean and Jason Aldean’s wife in 2022 and walked away unscathed.
After Carlson called Morris a “lunatic” for feuding with the Aldeans over the issue of transgender rights, she started selling a T-shirt that read “Maren Morris: Lunatic Country Music Person” and raised $100,000 for transgender charities. She quite literally laughed at Carlson and the Aldeans all the way to the bank.
Needless to say, Moren is a huge get for the bisexual community as well as the growing queer presence in country music. In the words of her friend and fellow activist Hozier at his recent Dallas show, “Yeehaw!”