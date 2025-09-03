The 10 Most Anticipated Dallas Fall Concerts 2025

Before summer officially ends later this month and the autumnal equinox begins, Dallas is set to welcome major artists to our city. This curated list of concerts includes some in the surrounding area, like Fort Worth, Grand Prairie and Irving. Here are the 10 best fall concerts of 2025.
Lil Wayne at Dos Equis PavilionSept. 17
At age 42, Lil Wayne is in the rarified air of rappers who have gotten better over time. Known for stealing a guest verse or two, Weezy's respected Tha Carter series reached its sixth installment over the summer. It's impressive to think he's done six albums in his 20-plus years in the game, each album a classic on its own, depending on which generation of Wayne fan you ask. Tha Carter VI Tour features a career-spanning setlist, plus the live debut of new tracks like "King Carter," "Hip-Hop" featuring Dallas' own BigXThaPlug and "Banned From NO." With the Best Rapper Alive, he could do multiple setlists with mixtape cuts, era-defining hits and B-Sides. Sticking to his album material is a chance to hear "Hustler Musik” and “John” live, all raps and no frills. With Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington. Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S Fitzhugh Ave. Tickets are available starting at $40.50 on Ticketmaster.
Old 97's at Billy Bob's TexasSept. 19
There are plenty of reasons to see Dallas Americana band Old 97’s. Lead singer Rhett Miller announced his tenth studio album, A lifetime of riding by night, for Oct. 10, which is produced by his bandmate Murry Hammond. The 13-song collection was recorded just days before undergoing a high-risk surgery on his vocal cords. Threaded with his lived-in reflection on mortality and love in all forms, the album contains some of Miller’s most unguarded material yet.
Old 97’s also celebrated their 30th anniversary last year, so this is one of those opportunities where, if you’re local, you'll get to see one of America’s best roots rock acts play at a familiar spot in Billy Bob’s. With Bryan Lucas on the Honky Tonk stage. Friday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., doors, 10 p.m. start time, at Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. Tickets are available starting at $47.43 on axs.com.
Haim at The Bomb FactorySept. 25
The Haim sisters (Este, Danielle and Alana) released their first album in five years with I Quit, led by the summery single "Relationships." They landed on the title in the most Haim way. “We always like to make each other laugh,” Alana Haim told Rolling Stone Australia. “If a title makes us laugh, we know that we’re on the right path.” The joke comes from the 1996 Tom Hanks film, That Thing You Do. “There is this pivotal moment in the end where Jimmy, the lead singer, he’s asked to sing something peppy, something snappy by his manager, and he says, ‘I quit. I quit. I quit, Mr. White,'” Alana recalls. “And we have been saying that basically since birth.” Eventually, I Quit took on a deeper meaning; the songs represent quitting something that no longer serves them anymore. They bet on themselves this time, and it paid off. With Dora Jar. Thursday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton Street. Tickets are available starting at $68.82 on axs.com.
The Beach Boys at Texas Trust CU TheatreSept. 28
Over the summer, Brian Wilson, who co-founded the iconic California band The Beach Boys, died at the age of 82. Members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston are on their Sounds of Summer Tour, which features special guest appearances on occasion by actors and musicians such as John Stamos. Even at their advanced age, The Beach Boys go all out when they take the stage, delivering sun-drenched hits like “Surfin’ Safari,” “Good Vibrations,” “I Get Around,” “God Only Knows” and “Fun, Fun, Fun.” Use The Beach Boys as your last chance to enjoy the remaining sunny days until fall starts. Sunday, Sept. 28, at 3:30 p.m at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie. Tickets are available starting at $73.94 on ticketmaster.com.
Dua Lipa at American Airlines CenterSept. 30 and Oct. 1
It was announced in August that Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism pop-up would be at Kettle Art Gallery. The local artist haven in Deep Elllum is one of only seven stops, running from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, that'll offer visitors an immersive retail experience with exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities and a refreshment station serving one of Dua’s favorite drinks available for sale. As for the show? Early reviews of the Albanian-English pop star's tour say it's a lavish production with four acts and an encore, nestling her Radical Optimism tracks with a hit-laden setlist. Come ready to party. Tuesday, Sept. 30, and Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Avenue. Tickets are available for both nights starting at $74.80 on ticketmaster.com.
Rick Ross at Tacos and BeatsOct. 4
From the team that brought you Tacos and Tequila Frisco, Tacos and Beats is a fusion that many Texans can get behind: nostalgic hip-hop paired with delicious street tacos. Did we mention that this festival will have Lucha Libre matches?
The line-up promises a Selena tribute band and performances by Fat Joe, Jeremih and Keyshia Cole, who are all having their respective moments in hip-hop with catalogues full of hits. The biggest bawse that you’ve seen thus far, Rick Ross, will headline, who may or may not be putting his best mixtape, Rich Forever, on streaming. “I really don't wanna do it. That was at a certain point. I just wanted to do that for the streets,” he told Bootleg Kev in May.
Even so, the Telfon Don won’t disappoint in Little Elm, tapping into his prime Rick Ross bag of luxurious raps for this one. A chance to see “Hustlin’” and “B.M.F.” live? Sign us up. Saturday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. at Little Elm Beach, 704 Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm. Tickets are available starting at $75 on tacosandbeats.com.
Turnstile at Panther Island PavilionOct. 16
Our staff writer Simon Pruitt was pretty excited when the tour dates dropped for Baltimore band Turnstile, calling it a “traveling punk festival.” Amyl and the Sniffers, Speed and Jane Remover are joining them for this stop in Fort Worth, who released their excellent new album Never Enough this summer. “A joint tour of this combined punk magnitude is virtually unheard of, especially with three bands in their youth and on the rise. This will be one for the history books, don't miss out,” Pruitt writes. Thursday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, Fort Worth. Tickets are available starting at $97.14 on axs.com.
John Legend at The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryOct. 18
Back then, Kanye West wanted to prove himself. His first artist on G.O.O.D. Music was John Legend, whose 2004 debut, Get Lifted, stands the test of time as the perfect synergy of hip-hop and R&B. The album was produced by West, who was then in demand for turning sped-up samples into classic gems. Together, they made Legend’s “spirit music” uplifting and soulful, displaying his talents as a pianist and captivating audiences with his voice as he worked through his evolution from a player to a family man. Join Legend for a performance of the entire Get Lifted album, plus a few favorites from his career that you all know and love. Saturday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving. Tickets are available starting at $49 on ticketmaster.com.
T-Pain at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 22
T-Pain remains one of those artists who you’ll always love, no matter if you’re still running back songs you played in high school or watch his content as a Twitch streamer. T-Pain is also celebrating 20 years of his contributions to music and culture, with a tour featuring Armani White, a seasoned live performer who made waves with his single “BILLIE EILISH.” There are a lot of artists influenced by T-Pain these days. Sometimes, you gotta see the original source, tear it down like he never left because he genuinely still loves doing this. Maybe we’ll get a Super Nintendo stage like he did at Lollapalooza. We'll gladly relive our childhood again. Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving. tickets are available starting at $126.14 on ticketmaster.com and $102 on Seatgeek.
DJ Snake at Silo DallasNov. 7
DJ Snake is a French producer at the forefront of electronic music. One of his biggest hits is “Turn Down for What” with Lil Jon, which is played anytime you need a boost of adrenaline on top of a Red Bull. More recently, he’s collaborated with Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Major Lazer, MØ and J Balvin, with the latter’s single "Noventa" a high-energy song that blends reggaetón and a trunk-rattling beat with killer Spanish raps. DJ Snake won't skimp on the bangers. His return to Silo Dallas will be unforgettable. Friday, Nov. 7, at 9 p.m. at Silo Dallas, 340 Manufacturing St. 18+ Tickets are available starting at $54.88.