New Dallas Snowfall, Winter Forecast: Here’s What To Expect

About this time last year, we told you about the Almanac’s winter weather predictions for North Texas, and hey, it’s hard to argue with how the season unfolded compared to what was predicted.
“In terms of temperature, winter will be warmer than average, with the coldest periods in late January and early and late February,” the 2024 Almanac noted as it looked ahead into early 2025. “We all remember the extreme ice storms and power outages that afflicted this region two years ago; thankfully, the weather this winter doesn’t look as extreme.”
Maybe this isn’t the most sophisticated forecast that would satisfy the typical meteorology nerd in your household, but for us, it was good to know, and hey, it ended up being true after all.
As for this year’s Almanac winter weather forecast, it seems as though North Texans might need to be ready for the dreaded “wintry mix,” is not an all-out snowpocolyspe much sooner than usual.
“A drier and warmer winter with occasional cold snaps,” reads the succinct forecast. “Keep pipes insulated and prep for a potential early northern snow in November.”
November snow, huh? We can see the Thanksgiving airport madness now.
Winter Temperatures
The Almanac lists several factors “shaping the 2025-2026 winter outlook,” including a fading La Nina, steady ocean oscillations, shifting stratospheric winds and a “wobbly” polar vortex.
The National Weather Service isn't exactly going out of its way to promise snow in the Dallas area anytime soon. In its own three-monthutlook, it gives North Texas an "equal chance" of snow over the course of December, January, and February, which means not a high chance.
Again, the Almanac predicts temperatures will be warmer than average, but unlike last year, this year’s winter forecast calls for the coldest months to include mid-December, along with the expected January and early February. Although snow can be expected in November, overall, the winter season will bring Texas and Oklahoma less precipitation than normal, according to the Almanac.
While you’re at it, it might be worth picking up your own copy to entertain yourself when you’re possibly snowed-in in November. Articles including “The lasting legacy of galactic garbage” and “The healing power of honey and aromatic houseplants” seem like must-reads to us.