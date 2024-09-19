 New Dallas Winter, Snowfall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect | Dallas Observer
New Dallas Winter, Snowfall Forecast Released: Here’s What To Expect

Could it be? Who knows, but we can dare to dream.
September 19, 2024
Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says we should expect for winter weather, shall we?
Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says we should expect for winter weather, shall we?
If you watch reality shows like Survivor, Outlast or Race to Survive, where contestants rely on very little food and often talk about what decadent delights they’ll eat the moment they are back in the real world, you have an idea about how we Texans talk about cooler weather during the year’s hottest months.

So, yes, even with the new school year and football season in full swing, it is still crazy hot around here, and we want to talk about the future possibility of cooler temps.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its annual prediction for winter weather around the United States, and if we’re being honest, it warms our hearts to see a flash of blue over the Texas part of the map, rather than the deep red blaze we’re used to spotting.

In the friendly, folksy manner we’ve all come to expect from the long-running annual publication, we Texans are given something to be hopeful for.

“In terms of temperature, winter will be warmer than average, with the coldest periods in late January and early and late February,” the Almanac notes. “We all remember the extreme ice storms and power outages that afflicted this region two years ago; thankfully, the weather this winter doesn’t look as extreme.”

Texas looks nice in cool blue for this coming winter.
The Old Farmer's Almanac

Not too long ago, we brought you the fall forecast from our friends at the National Weather Service. It wasn’t the best news, so we’ll happily take this prediction from the 232-year-old Almanac and hope for the best, or in this case, coolest. We might be looking at a warmer than normal winter, but that’s better than the warmer than normal fall we’re enduring now. How’s that for us mining the silver lining?

Predictably, especially given how the winter weather will not meet “extreme” levels, snow doesn't seem to be on the horizon for us here in North Texas. But if we’re being honest with one another, we surely suspected that would be the case.

“Precipitation will be below normal, so expect it to be drier than average this winter in Texas and Oklahoma. The best chances for snow are expected in early and late February,” the Almanac reads.

The 2024–25 prediction differs greatly from that in the 2023–024 edition, when the Almanac predicted that Texans might experience “unseasonably cold weather” during January and February, with “a possible major winter storm in mid-January." That chilly prediction was pretty spot-on, as it happened.

We don’t want much when it comes to winter in Texas. If it can provide us with some relief from the scorching summer and increasingly hot fall, all while not forcing the state to deplete its power grid during a catastrophic ice storm, then most of us will be pretty happy. Seems The Old Farmer's Almanac thinks that’s what we can expect — for now at least.
