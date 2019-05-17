Music News: Mogwai, Phantogram, Babymetal and More Announce Dallas Shows

All aboard this week's installment of concert announcements. Our area will welcome some veteran bands making their way through summer anniversary shows, a couple of country bands sharing an esteemed bill and loads of club shows of all genres. Read ahead for all the details.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
- Fresh off an appearance at last weekend's KAABOO, veteran rock band The B-52s will return to the area for an Aug. 20 performance at The Theatre at Grand Prairie. It's the band's 40th Anniversary Tour, so expect a lot of the hits to be played loudly and enthusiastically. OMD and Berlin will open the show. Tickets are on sale May 17 at axs.com.
- Country band Old Dominion will bring their Make It Sweet Tour to the KSCS Country Fest 2019 celebration on Nov. 16 at The Theatre at Grand Prairie. The festivities will also feature headlining performances from fellow country acts Scotty McCreery and Ryan Hurd. Tickets are on sale May 17 at axs.com.
- Pop crooner and frequent tabloid enthusiast Robin Thicke is hitting the road again for a string of North American tour dates. Locally, he'll appear at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in just a couple of short weeks on June 7. Summer Walker will open the proceedings. Tickets are on sale May 17 at axs.com.
- Post-rock veterans Mogwai have lined up an anticipated U.S. tour for late summer. Following a string of European dates and festivals, the band will head stateside for a run that brings them to Dallas on Aug. 24 for a performance at Canton Hall. Tickets are on sale May 17 at axs.com.
- Phantogram, the New York duo of Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel, have announced a large-scale North American tour. Since 2010, they've played hit shows that have featured their hard-charging electronic beats, fuzzed-out guitar psychedelics and synth pop. They'll play The Bomb Factory on Sept. 13. Tickets are on sale May 17 at ticketfly.com.
- Nahko & Medicine for the People have scheduled a North American tour that will make a stop at Canton Hall on May 25. The world music collective led by Nahko Bear will be out on the road as part of their Take Your Power Back Tour that is seeing them play some of their largest venues to date. Tickets are on sale May 17 at axs.com.
- Indie rockers Whitney return to the area for a Sept. 12 performance with Hand Habits as the opening act. The duo released their critically acclaimed album Light Upon The Lake in 2016 and have a new album ready to go for an upcoming release. Tickets are on sale May 17 at axs.com.
- Durham, N.C.'s Hiss Golden Messenger have announced a bevy of new tour dates for the remainder of 2019. Locally, M.C. Taylor and Co. will appear at Club Dada on Sept. 30. The prolific band has released two recent singles and will likely have some more new tunes to debut once the show rolls around. Tickets are on sale May 17 at ticketfly.com.
- Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen is hitting the road for her first major tour since 2017. She'll be out with a full band and will be playing songs from a forthcoming album of all new tunes. This outing finds her headlining some of her biggest venues to date, including her local appearance at The Granada Theater on Nov. 8. Tickets are on sale May 17 at prekindle.com.
- Austin-based bluesman Eric Tessmer will be performing at The Granada Theater on July 12. Known for his boisterous and riff-heavy shows, Tessmer will kick off The Granada's participation in Independent Venue Week, a series of events that should lead to lots of interesting forthcoming announcements. Tickets are on sale May 17 at prekindle.com.
- #IAMDALLASHIPHOP with Mozez Tha Great, Cure For Paranoia, Rikki Blu and many more others is coming to The Granada Theater on July 13. This rotating cast of indie artists and local talent should mesh together for a quality evening of eclectic entertainment. Tickets are on sale May 17 at prekindle.com.
- Lights brings her Skin and Earth Acoustic Tour to The Granada Theater for an Aug. 6 performance. This tour is scheduled to feature more intimate interpretations of songs, while also debuting new material and introducing a string performance into the routine. Tickets are on sale May 17 at prekindle.com.
- The Granada Theater will also host a local performance from The Distillers on Oct. 17. This will be the punk band's second round of reunion shows, which began last year as the first touring incarnation of the group since 2006. Death Valley Girls open. Tickets are on sale May 17 at prekindle.com.
- Japanese rockers Babymetal have announced a headlining tour that will take them across North America with Swedish rock band Avatar also joining the bill. The international sensations will be playing locally at South Side Ballroom on Sept. 24. Tickets are on sale May 17 at livenation.com.
- David Sanborn, Bob James and Marcus Miller are revisiting their seminal 1986 smooth jazz album Double Vision. The trio will be taking the tunes on the road for an extensive North American run that brings them to Dallas' Majestic Theatre for a performance on Aug. 25. Tickets are on sale May 17 at ticketmaster.com.
- Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist Dave Koz will bring his Koz and Friends Summer Horns Tour to Music Hall at Fair Park on July 14. Always a lively entertainer, expect modern interpretations and classical sensibilities to filter through the performance. Tickets are on sale May 17 at ticketmaster.com.
- Bobby Tarantino, Young Sinatra, or his most commonly used name Logic, will be coming to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 18. His recently released soundtrack album, Supermarket, has not received the kindest praises, but that will likely not deter his fans from moving forth with eager attendance. Tickets are on sale May 17 at livenation.com.
- English shoegaze legends Ride are coming our way to perform at Trees on Oct. 2. These folks have been at things a long time and as a leading light on the shoegaze scene have served as reference points for many up-and-comers. Their new album, This Is Not A Safe Place, will be out later this summer. Tickets are on sale May 17 at ticketfly.com.
- Six acts will be on the bill at the cryptically titled Eso Es! festival scheduled for Aug. 30 at Canton Hall. Denton's own Neon Indian will headline a lineup that also includes Empress Of, La Goomy Chonga, Bidi Bidi Banda. Luna Luna and Faded Deejays. Tickets are on sale May 17 at ticketfly.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!