Ingrid Andress Says She 'Was Drunk' During National Anthem Arlington Performance

“I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote on X. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country that I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun.”
Andress signed the post “xo, Ingrid.”
July 16, 2024
The artist went viral Monday night for her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Globe Life Field. Andress had several missteps throughout her minute-long a capella performance, and seemed to be off-key from the moment she started singing. The performance shocked many live viewers, as they soon discovered Andress is a four-time Grammy- nominated artist and an experienced performer.
Viewers took to X soon after her performance, which has been referred to as “one of the worst” renditions of the national anthem. Social media was also quick to make comparisons to Fergie’s disastrous live performance of the anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
“My ears are bleeding,” Michael Schwab wrote on X. “One of the worst national anthem renditions ever. Fergie thanks her for taking the prize.”
As Andress faced criticism online, others began posting videos of their experiences at the singer’s previous concerts, where she performed perfectly in tune.
“I need an explanation like SOMETHING had to have gone wrong there,” Rachel Schumacher captioned her TikTok of an old Andress concert.
Andress, a self-described “four-time Grammy-losing singer-songwriter,” broke through the music scene in 2019 with her single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” which peaked at 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2021, she was nominated at the Grammys for Best New Artist, and “More Hearts Than Mine” and its album, Lady Like, were nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Album. Her Hot 100-charting collaboration with Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking,” was also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 66th Grammys last year.
Before her performance at Globe Life Field, Andress had sent out a mailing list email that previewed her upcoming single, “Colorado 9.” In the email, she said she had suffered from depression after breaking off relationships with people who had been a part of the start of her music career. Andress then said she recently found peace by returning to Colorado, where she grew up, for some time.
“Greetings to everyone that has a pulse,” Andress wrote Monday on X. “I’ve been absent for a minute, but I’m so stoked to announce that my new single ‘Colorado 9’ comes out on July 24 … Thank you for being here for me even though I’ve been living under a rock. Y’all are the best and I can’t wait to see you at my shows (stay tuned for more show announcements soon).”
Andress is scheduled to perform at Cannery Hall in Nashville on Wednesday. She has not yet spoken about what will happen with the show or other future performances.