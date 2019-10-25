Best New Halloween Songs

Novelty tunes have always been a part of Halloween, trading in dark and spooky for light and goofy. “The Monster Mash,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Time Warp” have been Halloween fodder for so long they’ve become passé. To freshen up that novelty playlist with something local, check out “Dracula Goes To Town,” a funny little tune just released by Dallas duo Honey Folk. A grizzled sounding Rags O'Hooligan sings as Dracula, lamenting his hard-knock life. Apparently, the vampire gets no love and every October is like Groundhog Day for Transylvania’s most famous resident. Counting spiders on the wall and getting shamed by your uncle for out-of-date threads are just a few of the things that always seem to beat down the lonely bloodsucker.

To add to the humor, make sure to look for the music video to premiere in the coming days. While you're waiting, check out these other new Halloween-themed songs.

“Believer”

Johnny Chops & The Razors

When Johnny “Chops” Richardson isn’t out touring the country, thumping bass for the Randy Rogers Band, the Austin based singer-songwriter is rocking with his band The Razors.

Gunslinger and supernatural imagery are prominent on several Johnny Chops tunes, with dirty, guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll to back it all up. It’ a “Western death vibe” that is edgy and fun.

On their single “Believer,” superstitions and arcane rituals take center stage, making it the perfect theme song for people who get just a little more neurotic during the spooky season.

For some bonus Chops for Halloween, also check out the Tom Petty-esque mover, “No Room In The Graveyard.”

Hiding Under The Covers, vol. 1

Ooze

Midnight Opera guitarist and Halloween costume aficionado Teddy Georgia Waggy, along with Erik Bowers, decided to fill the Dallas horror-synth band void by starting Ooze. The group is releasing its first record by reimagining a few horror soundtrack themes, describing them as “funked up dream-mare covers.” The two-track EP features “Phantasm,” a chill lounge cover of the 1979 cult classic film of the same name and a slow, funky synth take of the “X-Files” theme song. Just released on Oct. 24, Hiding Under The Covers, vol. 1 provides ample ambiance to those more seductive Halloween affairs.

“White River”

Kaitlin Butts

While not overtly Halloween, can it really be Halloween without a murder? Kaitlin Butts definitely checks the box with her latest single. It’s a hell of a murder ballad from a fiery redhead who's well on her way to establishing herself in the Texas/Red Dirt music scene. “White River” is a blood-curdling tale of a young woman who has grown up watching her mother take years of physical abuse from her father. She’s had enough and decides to fight violence with violence. The outro gives you enough of a picture to know that this really isn’t a party song.

“You can beg forgiveness but I know you all too well

You acted like the devil so I'll send you straight to hell”

If any band can create a good Halloween song, one called Ghoultown is a likely candidate. Fabien Castro

“Ghost of the Southern Son”

Ghoultown

Lyle Blackburn and his gang of undead shredders have been bringing the metal to Dallas Halloween shindigs since 1999. Ghoultown’s “Hellbilly” take on rock mixes the Wild West, horror themes and a good dose of “fuck it.” Honoring their Texas roots, they’ll even throw in some trumpets for a Tex-Mex flair. In 2009 the band got a stamp of approval from the queen of horror, Elvira, to do a tribute song, “Mistress of the Dark.” There’s some light schtick to their act but not so overpowering that it ruins the fun. The title track off their 2017 release Ghost of the Southern Son is just one of many in their 13-album catalog that will hit the spot.