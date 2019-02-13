Nick Fabian's Music Is the Lovechild of John Mayer and Ryan Tedder

At 24, singer/songwriter Nick Fabian is starting to make a name for himself in Nashville.

He was born and raised in Texas, the child of two Dallas Wind Symphony players, so music is in Fabian’s blood. His sound is a fusion of country and pop, inspired by his time between Dallas and Nashville. Now, he's gearing up to release his new album, Something More.

Something More is preceded by a single called “Finally Falling,” which is lyrically about letting go of inhibitions and learning to love and trust someone.

“Romance can be hard,” Fabian says, “especially for 20-somethings, who have so much pressure to be doing other things with your life and your career. I wanted to write the song to show that it’s something valuable and worthwhile even in our modern world.”

“Finally Falling” is an emotional, vulnerable ballad similar to the style of Ryan Tedder and John Mayer. Fabian cites the latter as his biggest musical inspiration. He first discovered him when he was in sixth grade, after having found his older sister’s John Mayer CD.

“He has a way to mix great musicianship with pop sensibility,” Fabian says of Mayer.

He also cites Ben Rector and Andy Grammer as inspirations and hopes to one day collaborate with Grammer.

Fabian writes all of his lyrics and produces all of the instrumentation on his tracks. His affinity for music began at 5, when his parents put him in piano lessons.

“Over the years, my love for music matured into something I wanted not only for myself but to share with the world,” Fabian says. “I started singing when I was in high school and my world changed even more. I started to write songs and share them with my friends and fans, and the joy it gave me helped further solidify my musical mission.”

Apart from vocals and piano, Fabian is skilled in guitar, ukulele, mandolin, dulcimer, saxophone, clarinet, melodica, harmonica and bass.

After living in Texas for 21 years, Fabian moved to Nashville to pursue music full time. Prior to relocating to Nashville, Fabian studied vocal performance at the University of North Texas’ College of Music, before ultimately withdrawing.

"College was making me unhealthy. Either that or I was making some unhealthy choices in college. I was sick, depressed, anxious and my body couldn't handle it anymore."

“College was making me unhealthy,” Fabian says. “Either that or I was making some unhealthy choices in college. I was sick, depressed, anxious, and my body couldn’t handle it anymore.”

Fabian left UNT the spring semester of his freshman year and decided to re-evaluate his long-term goals and dreams.

“I found a new purpose and a new inspiration in something bigger than myself,” Fabian says. “From that moment on, my music journey began.”

Since moving to Nashville in 2016, Fabian has produced an EP, Stuck in my Head, and several singles. Before releasing “Finally Falling,” the music video for his song “Love Is Everlasting,” a dedication to his late grandfather, accumulated more than 42,000 views on YouTube. Another single of his, “Let Me Down,” recently passed 120,000 streams on Spotify.

Fabian was inspired to write “Let Me Down” after facing struggles working in the music industry.

“It can be so hard to balance art with business, and many times it’s a paradoxical endeavor,” Fabian says. “It’s a tough business, but every time it lets you down, you have the chance to let it make you stronger.”

While Fabian didn’t say how his new album, Something More, will sound, he hopes the future landscape of music will put more emphasis on writing.

“Mixing and production are going into some of the coolest places it’s ever been, as of recently,” Fabian says, “but I have a hunch that we are in a transitional time in American music where we don’t really know societal-ly what we want and where we are going. The reaction to the most recent Super Bowl halftime show is a good example of this. Art and culture tend to reflect each other, and I hope that beautiful writing will help overcome the biggest barriers we face.”

Something More is scheduled for release in March.