Nicki Minaj Announces First Dallas Show Since 2015 at American Airlines Center

Dallas fans have waited eight years for the return of their queen. Luckily, Minaj has promised a show that's worth the wait.
December 11, 2023
Nicki Minaj promises her new show will be worth the wait.
Nicki Minaj promises her new show will be worth the wait. Mike Mezeul
Nicki Minaj announced on Monday that her upcoming Pink Friday 2 World Tour will come through the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 11. It will be her first show in Dallas since 2015, and the Barbz are simply gagged over it.

The comments of her Instagram announcement are full of fans buzzing with excitement and planning to attend her shows no matter what the cost.
“I put my mom’s house for sale already and the movers gonna be here next week,” read one comment.

They’re probably joking, but it’s hard to be so sure with the famously intense Barbz.

In case you haven’t heard, Nicki Minaj’s fans are called the Barbz and they are known as one of the most unhinged fandoms in all of music. They love their dear leader unconditionally and have been known to harass, threaten and even dox anyone who has anything negative to say about her.

Personally, we don’t have a problem with that. We think the Barbz are chill, normal and not at all terrifying.

This is Minaj’s first tour since her European co-headlining tour with the late Juice Wrld, The Nicki Wrld Tour, in 2019. It will be her first solo headlining tour and her first North American tour since The Pinkprint Tour, which concluded in 2016.

Few fandoms of living artists have had their patience tested quite like the Barbz have. You might argue that that’s why they’re so insane. We would not argue that because, like we said, we think they’re very normal.

We covered her last Dallas show eight years ago and gave it a glowing review, praising both her stage presence and the intense connection between MInaj and her fans. Between the mounting anticipation and hype coming from Minaj herself, expectations for her upcoming show are through the roof.

The tour is in support of her new album of the same name, which is a sequel to her 2010 debut. Though the album is a tribute to her past work, Minaj has assured her fans that the tour is like nothing they’ve seen before.

“Even though we love the nostalgia [...] this will not remind you of another tour,” Minaj said in an Instagram live in October. “I hope y’all are saving. This will be a very different feeling tour, even if you’ve been to every Nicki Minaj tour that’s ever existed.”

Dallas fans have waited the better part of a decade to be reunited with their queen, but if she’s to be believed, this show will be worth it.

Presale tickets will be available from Ticketmaster Dec. 13–14. The general public will be able to get them on Dec. 15. We would say good luck fighting the Barbz for those tickets, but (and we can’t stress this enough) we don’t find them scary and we think you’re weird if you do.
