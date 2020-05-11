10 Local Acts Livestreaming Concerts This Week

You might not feel too safe stepping out of the house yet. Luckily, if you just want to hear some live music, you don't have to go anywhere. Artists from all over Dallas-Fort Worth are still hopping online to bring their music to the people. Whether you're looking to hear some good Hendrix covers or some original tunes by singer-songwriters like Jack Barksdale and Ireland, we've got you covered.

Jack Barksdale

Jack Barksdale, the 12-year-old blues-rock musician, just can’t be stopped. He runs his own video web series, has shared the stage with Ray Wylie Hubbard and has performed all over North Texas. His musical journey began when he learned to perform “Give My Love to Rose” by Johnny Cash at 7 years old. When the Observer last spoke to Barksdale last year, he had just released his four-song EP Revival. Join Barksdale this week for a livestreamed performance.

Opening Bell Coffee Open Mic

The folks at Opening Bell Coffee are not letting a pandemic get them down. While you can't go to the venue this Tuesday to hear some primo local talent, you can hop on to the shop's Instagram page for its now-virtual open mic. Owner Pascale Hall, musician and open mic host Steve Jackson, as well as Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel, are all putting in the work to maintain the shop's reputation of having the longest-running open mic night in Dallas. Tickets are $5 and every buck helps keep the place from going out of business. Find @openingbellcoffee on Instagram to tune in.

Ireland

Local singer-songwriter Ireland just put out her concept album The Life of Rosemary Ellis. At 15-years-old, the artist was the youngest semi-finalist since Maren Morris in the B.W. Stevenson Memorial Singer/Songwriter Competition. She released her first EP, Clouded Dreams, in 2015. Leading up to the release of her album, Ireland built a small stage in her bedroom for livestreamed performances.

Forever Hendrix

The Dallas Stevie Ray Vaughan cover band, Texas Flood, will be changing gears next week. The band will take the stage at Lava Cantina in The Colony as Forever Hendrix. You can probably guess what music they'll be playing. They'll be slamming out their rendition of the Jimi Hendrix Experience for the world to see on Lava Cantina's livestream.

Vandoliers

The alt-country, almighty Vandoliers advise that you stay home, wash your hands and listen to their music during these trying times. If you want to see them in action, you can catch them on the livestream. The band’s lead singer, Joshua Fleming, hopped on a few weeks ago for their first pandemic performance at Facebook.com/Vandoliers.

Cure for Paranoia

The award-winning Deep Ellum hip-hop soul band Cure for Paranoia has helped take the historic neighborhood worldwide. The group, made up of Tomahawk Jones, Jay Analog, Stanley Francisko and Cameron McCloud, left their hometown seeking shelter from a rumored deadly scourge that would destroy the planet. The end of the world didn’t happen, but the birth of their band did. Since then, the group has taken home several Dallas Observer Music Awards and played at several of Erykah Badu’s Birthday Bashes. The end of the world still hasn’t happened yet, but all of the band’s shows were canceled or postponed. They are now taking to Facebook Live where people can tune in to see them jam in a series called Couchella, at Facebook.com/CureForParanoia.

Revelers Hall Band

The six-piece brass band packs a punch that is near impossible to stand still against. The band embodies what Revelers Hall co-owner Jason Roberts and music director Kevin Butler want to get out of all the performers at the venue. It's acoustic, and they play real pianos and upright basses, instead of electric. Even though everyone is stuck inside, the Revelers Hall Band has kept the show going. Facebook.com/RevelersHall.

House of Blues’ DFW Couch Sessions

The House of Blues recently partnered with The HiFi Dallas to roll out a new weekly online concert series called DFW Couch Sessions. Every Friday, you can tune in to their Facebook page to catch artists the venue will be showcasing. Most recently, the series has included performances by Abraham Alexander, Rosegarden Funeral Party, Texicana and several others. You can see it all at Facebook.com/HOBDallas.

Jade Nickol

Last year, local singer-songwriter Jade Nickol released her debut EP Murphy’s Law after putting out her second single "Marijuana and Gin." The single and the EP starkly contrast with Nickol's first release, “Best Friends,” in which she tried her hand at country music. In May, Nickol told the Observer that she tried to wipe the internet clean of "Best Friends," frustrated with the initial direction she tried to take her music. "Marijuana and Gin" marked a new beginning for Nickol's music career, in which she wants to write songs that are more true to herself. If you haven't seen her live yet, swing by her Facebook page for her Late Night Session streams, accompanied by Droo D’Anna, who fronts the Dallas band Droos Peace Crush, on Facebook.com/JadeNickol.

Couchbound Sessions

Darren Eubank of the local band D and Chi is bringing artists together for a series of livestreamed showcases called Couchbound Sessions. The concert series has featured artists including Andrew Holmes, The Last City and more. All Eubank asks of viewers is to pay a small fee or tip that will be given to the artists. He said it will be like a virtual songwriters' roundtable, where artists will perform their songs and tell stories at Facebook.com/DarrenEubank.