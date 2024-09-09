 North Texas Venue Barnyard Hills Welcomes Dallas Music and Wine Fans | Dallas Observer
BarnHill Vineyards Welcomes Dallas Music and Wine Fans to the Countryside

This North Texas venue has the best things in life: wine, picnic spots and live music.
September 9, 2024
The Neuner family takes advantage of the wide open spaces at their outdoor music venue and winery.
BarnHill Vineyards co-owners Steven and Corey Neuner felt called to the place the moment they found out it was up for sale. The reason? Steven’s dad’s love of wine and a case of COVID-19 cabin fever.

Back then, Steven Neuner wasn’t too knowledgeable about local vineyards; he doesn’t even drink. His father, however, had been an avid wine collector and traveler. During the early days of COVID, his dad, who had been diagnosed with terminal pulmonary fibrosis, was stuck at home for months on end. As a result of his restlessness, the elder Neuner would constantly talk “nonstop crazy” about one of his favorite places, BarnHill Vineyards. Steven and his wife, Corey, had never heard about the Anna, Texas, vineyard before, but bought a $100 gift card to the place as a gift.

Months later, Steven and Corey Neuner, who are experienced North Texas entrepreneurs, came across a commercial listing for the vineyard online. The beautiful drone shots, personal testimony from the former owner and personal connection to Steven’s dad made making an official offer a simple decision. A vineyard and music venue wasn’t at all what they had been looking for, but it just seemed right. The calling felt divine.

“We really felt the call to take over and keep it going just as they had started it, and it's been a lot of fun,” Corey Neuner  says. “It's a special place, and we’re not the only ones that feel that way.”

Today, BarnHill Vineyards is more than just a business for the couple — it’s a home. The Neuners live with their children on the property. It’s also the place where Steven’s dad was able to recover and test out his newly transplanted lungs while walking the same property he couldn’t forget, even in the face of a formerly terminal condition.

While the Neuners’ invisible string connection has shown them how BarnHill has touched their own family’s lives, they say they also see the venue's impact every day when they’re able to meet new and familiar faces on the grounds. Since embarking on their new chapter in Anna, the couple has made it their mission to turn BarnHill into a community hub out of their own home.

BarnHill is meant to be an experience rather than an everyday venue. Dallas is known to have its fair share of inner city venues and locales, but the Neuners take advantage of their countryside setting. In addition to the grape-bearing vines that produce the vineyard’s locally made wines, BarnHill has a barn atop one of the property’s hills (“Innovative, right?” says Steven Neuner) that frequently hosts live music events featuring local and touring artists. With a small creek surrounding three sides of the property, showtimes scheduled during Texas’ famous sunsets and a grassy, open outdoor space (which also holds a few fence-side rescue mules and donkeys), the couple describes the area as the community’s own semi-private valley.

Everything but the alcohol is BYOB at BarnHill Vineyards. Guests are welcome to bring their own picnic blankets, chairs, coolers, pets and snacks, and local food trucks are also often vending on the stage-side lawn. The Neuners frequently welcome other local business owners to pitch a shop tent at their free Sip 'n' Shop events open to the public on Saturdays throughout the year.

The Hills Have Kind Eyes

“Supporting local businesses and members of your community, it’s all about creating value for people,” Steven Neuner says. “The local artisans, these musicians — there is so much talent around our area. And it’s so special to us to get to create that experience where people can connect with and learn about one another."

Corey Neuner likes to say that BarnHill “gives a lot of Fs.” The couple firmly believes in “faith, freedom, fun, family and friends,” and they are eager to honor military men and women. The Neuners want guests to feel that they can take advantage of the freedoms their open space offers at every outdoor event.

Most events at the vineyard are ticketed shows by cover bands. Artists and groups range from folks celebrating a variety of ‘90s throwback hits to dedicated Eagles tribute bands. The space can also be booked for private events. Whether they’re on or off the stage at BarnHill, Steven and Corey Neuner want people to take advantage of the peaceful, easy feeling a moment in the outdoors can provide.
click to enlarge
Owners Steven and Corey Neuner see BarnHill Vineyards as a "community hub" outside of the hustle and bustle of the big city.
Courtesy of BarnHill Vineyards

“We just think that people need to be outdoors more where they can feel like there's wide open spaces still left in this state,” Corey Neuner says. “Being outdoors is where you can remember your childhood, relax in a lawn chair and feel like there is peace and stillness. Or you can be the person who is as close to the grass dance floor as possible who is up dancing the whole night away and leaves completely sweating and worn out. To us, that experience at BarnHill is very much a ‘choose your own adventure.’”

Steven Nuener says the couple knew exactly why his dad had raved about BarnHill from the moment he stepped onto the property in 2021. As he and his family have made the land into a home of their own, he hopes the venue can offer even a fraction of hospitality or comfort to visitors new and old.

“When people are at BarnHill, I hope they feel loved,” he says. “Even back at our old house, we’ve always loved having people in our community at our table. We just love people, and the greatest compliment we can get is knowing people love spending time here with us, too.”
click to enlarge
Steven and Corey Neuner live with their family at BarnHill Vineyards
Courtesy of BarnHill Vineyards
Samantha Thornfelt is a music and culture writer at the Dallas Observer. At the University of North Texas, she has served as the managing editor and arts & life editor at the North Texas Daily student paper. She’s an Aries, likes long walks on the beach and loves a good em dash.
