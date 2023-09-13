Olivia Rodrigo Returns to Dallas in March for Her Guts World Tour

The last time singer Olivia Rodrigo came to town with a show at the Toyota Music Pavilion, "The roar could have been heard across DFW," according to Dallas Observer writer Natalie Perez.
Now Rodrigo is headlining a new tour that's headed to the American Airlines Center (AAC) in March 2024. Just imagine how much louder the bridge to "drivers license" will be in a massive arena. The people on the International Space Station might hear it.
The three-time Grammy winner, who is fresh off a non-feud with Taylor Swift, announced that her Guts World Tour is scheduled to make three stops in Texas, one of which will be in Dallas on Friday, March 1. The other two Texas tour dates include the Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and the Moody Center in Austin on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to a press announcement released earlier today.
Rodrigo's tour will also include performances by The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf on "select dates across the tour," according to the statement.
Tickets are bound to sell out fast so Live Nation announced that fans who want a chance to see the show will have to register for a spot on Ticketmaster by 10 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 17. Names will be selected at random and if your name is pulled out of the hat, barrel or whatever device they plan to use, you'll receive a special code to access the ticket sales website on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.
If you're financially stable enough to carry or have legal access to your parents' American Express card, you can also register for the chance to purchase an "early access" ticket starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The Guts tour is Rodrigo's first arena tour following the blockbuster success of her second studio album of the same name that she released last September. Rodrigo went quadruple platinum in 2021 with her first album Sour, which produced three top-selling singles on the Billboard charts including "Good 4 U," "drivers license" and "Deja Vu." She was nominated for seven Grammy nominations and won three: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license."
Her new song "Vampire" has already been nominated for awards at this week's VMAs, but lost five of the six, save for Best Editing. It's also where Taylor Swift hung out with (gasp) Sabrina Carpenter, the third player in many a Rodrigo love-triangle ballad.