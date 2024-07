The Church's 30th Anniversary Party Brought Out the Coolest Freaks

click to enlarge It'll Do Club aka The Church hosted Dallas' goths. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The new Church location is on Elm Street. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The Church anniversary party brought out the high priests and priestesses of goth. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The Church was packed for its 30th birthday party. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Fashion was at its best on Sunday. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Goth bosses were everywhere on Sunday. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Mesh, spikes and masks were in attendance on Sunday. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Goth it girl Courtney Crave sells merch at The Church. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The dance floor was packed for the 30th Church anniversary. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge DJ Joe Virus kicked out the tunes all night long. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The moves were killer on Sunday. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Dallas goths were in full force on Sunday night. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Times got wild at It'll Do. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The "clean makeup" look is out at The Church. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Lost in the trance at The Church. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The patio was just as kicking as the inside. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge If the dance floor isn't your thing, the patio's the place to be at The Church. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge The cool kids are at church after all. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

click to enlarge Smokin' Joe slingin' glizzys every Sunday night. Vera "Velma" Hernandez

Dallas' legendary freaks-and-freaks haven of a club, The Church , has been a hub for the finest in kink, alternative, dark and goth culture for 30 years.The Church celebrated this milestone on Sunday at its new home at It'll Do club on Elm Street — after losing its longtime home when legendary dance club Lizard Lounge closed.The Church is the subject of a new documentary, Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church , which premiered in April at the Dallas Film Festival, and recounts how the party became a mecca for the goth community.Sunday was an exquisitely dark night at It'll Do, and guests wore their goth finest. See the best photos below: