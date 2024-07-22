 Photos: Dallas' The Church Celebrates Anniversary | Dallas Observer
The Church's 30th Anniversary Party Brought Out the Coolest Freaks

It was a gloriously dark night on Sunday when goth party The Church celebrated 30 years at It'll Do.
July 22, 2024
Guests wore their Sunday best for Dallas' The Church party.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Dallas' legendary freaks-and-freaks haven of a club, The Church, has been a hub for the finest in kink, alternative, dark  and goth culture for 30 years.

The Church celebrated this milestone on Sunday at its new home at It'll Do club on Elm Street — after losing its longtime home when legendary dance club Lizard Lounge closed.

The Church is the subject of a new documentary, Dark Sanctuary: The Story of The Church, which premiered in April at the Dallas Film Festival, and recounts how the party became a mecca for the goth community.

Sunday was an exquisitely dark night at It'll Do, and guests wore their goth finest. See the best photos below:


click to enlarge
It'll Do Club aka The Church hosted Dallas' goths.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The new Church location is on Elm Street.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Church anniversary party brought out the high priests and priestesses of goth.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The Church was packed for its 30th birthday party.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Fashion was at its best on Sunday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Goth bosses were everywhere on Sunday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Mesh, spikes and masks were in attendance on Sunday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Goth it girl Courtney Crave sells merch at The Church.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The dance floor was packed for the 30th Church anniversary.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
DJ Joe Virus kicked out the tunes all night long.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The moves were killer on Sunday.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Dallas goths were in full force on Sunday night.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Times got wild at It'll Do.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The "clean makeup" look is out at The Church.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Lost in the trance at The Church.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The patio was just as kicking as the inside.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
If the dance floor isn't your thing, the patio's the place to be at The Church.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
The cool kids are at church after all.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
click to enlarge
Smokin' Joe slingin' glizzys every Sunday night.
Vera "Velma" Hernandez
Vera is a music photographer based out of Dallas. When she isn't covering the punk music scene in Deep Ellum or traveling with bands as a tour photographer, she's taking photos of punks puking.
