Posival Delivers Substance and Message on New Single ‘Songbird’

Michael Zamora’s project Posival has been keeping him busy since he was 18. Now six years later, he and the band are just now releasing their first single, “Songbird,” from their sprawling, 16-track unnamed album.
For him, the single and forthcoming album are the culmination of many years of thought and craft. Although “Songbird” marks the band’s first official studio single, Zamora’s work with Posival has been prolific, to say the least, with three self-released demo albums and an EP already attached to the name.
“Those were released on YouTube for a short time period,” Zamora explains, “but I periodically make them private because … I'm just not very proud of how they turned out, even though one of them was recorded at an actual studio.”
The album, Zamora says, “actually reflects what I envisioned Posival would sound like as a band when the project was first started and really captures the musical direction [bass player] Adrian [Raddons] and I want to continue on.”
Aside from Posival, Zamora has been pulling double duty playing bass for The Delzells, an eclectic band that thrives off several band members’ input.
Posival gives Zamora a creative outlet with a more focused vision. While many bands shy away from releasing too much too soon, the length of Posival’s album is more a testament to the seemingly boundless creativity shared between Zamora and Raddons.
“We aren't short on material by any means,” Zamora says. “We have plenty of song ideas that can be pieced together into another album of similar length, and I intend on doing just that in the next year or two.
“Adrian and I want to be respected as individuals and musicians. Posival is really a collaborative effort for both of us. We both wanted to record the album on tape, live, with no Auto-Tune to show that musicians can still play their hearts out in real time on a recording and deliver on the promise of rock music with substance and a message.”
Along with an upbeat indie-punk style, substance and message are something that “Songbird” definitely delivers on, with lyrics that show determination to find one’s way in spite of life’s nagging self-questioning persistence.
The song begins with a wandering bass line that meets up with Zamora’s voice, asking, “Help me play the game and destroy who I am / Is there something else that won’t help me unwind?”
The energy picks up when the singer finds himself in a moment of self-depreciation, criticizing his tendency to “over-explain everything … and complain and complain” until the song finds its bass-driven path again: “Where do you go when your face hits the fan?”
For Zamora, this is a deeply personal question.
“I think it's important for people to realize that sometimes your own family or your closest friends can be just as insensitive and inattentive as a stranger," he says.
“Sometimes you have to break down your whole being to truly see what's important, and sometimes that means recognizing the personal hell that is who you are and the titles you associate yourself with.”
Though the yet-to-be-named album won’t be released until September, in celebration of the single’s release, Zamora will play a free show with both The Delzells and Posival this Friday night at the Armoury D.E., 2714 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
