Posival Delivers Substance and Message on New Single ‘Songbird’

Michael Zamora’s project Posival has been keeping him busy since he was 18. Now six years later, he and the band are just now releasing their first single, “Songbird,” from their sprawling, 16-track unnamed album.

For him, the single and forthcoming album are the culmination of many years of thought and craft. Although “Songbird” marks the band’s first official studio single, Zamora’s work with Posival has been prolific, to say the least, with three self-released demo albums and an EP already attached to the name.

“Those were released on YouTube for a short time period,” Zamora explains, “but I periodically make them private because … I'm just not very proud of how they turned out, even though one of them was recorded at an actual studio.”