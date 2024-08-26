Post Malone and Raising Cane's Partner Again for Pop-Up Event and Ticket Giveaway

Grapevine native Post Malone is partnering with Raising Cane's to showcase the 1971 Ford F-150 truck used for the cover art of his latest album, F-1 Trillion, and to give away two tickets to one of four concerts happening in Houston and Austin.
(Somehow, Dallas was left off the F-1 Trillion tour roster. But with the other Texas shows happening, could he be in the state just in time for the resurrection of Posty Fest? Our fingers are crossed.)
To enter, all you need to do is snap a photo with the truck outside of Posty's Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's at 2255 W. Northwest Highway and post it to social media using the hashtag #CanesF1TrillionDallas.
The truck will be displayed outside the restaurant until Thursday, Aug. 29. After that, it'll be taken to the other Post Malone-themed Raising Cane's in Midvale, Utah (just south of Salt Lake City).
That's in just a few days, so get out there and get some tenders. The shows take place in Houston on Oct. 22 and 23 and in Austin on Oct. 26 and 27.