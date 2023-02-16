7 Videos Proving That Post Malone Is the Keanu Reeves of Music

The North Texas native turned global music icon is admired because, unlike many musicians who have reached his level of fame and status, he's not a jerk. Sure, that sounds easy when the high-water mark in the music industry these days is, oh, let's say NOT threatening to go "death [sic] con 3 on the Jews" and denying the death totals of the Holocaust while literally hiding behind a mask. We're not naming any names, but we are linking to a previous story about it.
Post Malone seems to be genuinely appreciative of the level of success his fans have helped him achieve. He's like that cool cousin everyone in the family likes and insists stay over at their house when they're in town to save them money on a hotel even if they have money.
Posty regularly walks up up to fans, especially if the fans are too afraid to make the first move. Even when he's being insulted by some short punk with something to prove, the worst he'll do is say, "That's rude" because (we'll say it) it's fucking rude. Posty is so nice that he's coming dangerously close to knocking Keanu Reeves off his nice-guy throne, and here are seven moments that prove it.
1. When He Shared a Fan's First Beer With Him
@ntschu @Post Malone Andrew’s 21st Birthday In LA meeting the kindest superstar ever! #postmalone #autismawareness #matsushisa ♬ original sound - Nicole Schumacher @ntschu
Most people's first beer is some lukewarm gutter-trash that ends up fertilizing a potted plant. Last March, a kid turned 21, and he and his mom went out so he could have his first legal beer. They just happened to be in the same place as Posty, who came over to shake his hand and say hello when the birthday guy's mom told Posty that her son Andrew, who is autistic, was a huge fan. Posty also said "Moms are cool," and dammit he's right. This Andrew kid had his first beer with Post Malone, the guy everyone thinks of when they hear of the "guy you'd most like to have a beer with" polling data.
2. When He Drank Beer Out of a Fan's Shoe (More Than Once)
Post Malone drinks beer from a fans shoe 😳🍺👟 pic.twitter.com/NKyVH0ineo— Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 10, 2023
Some celebrities (again, we're not naming names) are huge germaphobes. Here's an idea: If you're afraid of touching other people's hands, don't become famous in a world where handshakes are the most popular and accepted form of basic greeting. Post doesn't care about germs, or at least he's not afraid of them enough to stop him from giving fans greetings ranging from fist bumps to bear hugs. He's also been known to chug more than a few beers with fans when he's on tour. He'll even grab a fan's shoe right out of the front row, fill it with a beer and chug it hard. Imagine having that kind of keepsake. There are fans with Post Malone's DNA, and they didn't have to degrade themselves to get it. Maybe Post Malone is the one we should think about cloning.
3. When He Stooped Down to Meet a Pint-Sized Fan
@ladbible @postmalone is such a great man! 🙌 #ladbible #fyp #foryoupage #postmalone #postmalonefans #wholesomemoments ♬ original sound - LADbible
President Abraham Lincoln once said, "No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child." No, we're not comparing Post Malone to Lincoln, but he does practice what Lincoln preached. One of Malone's memorable moments happened when a little lad in a pint-sized suit spotted the singer backstage and called out "Posty!" Malone stooped down to talk to the kid at his level and stayed there a lot longer than our calf muscles would allow.
4. When He Made Sure One of His Security Guards Was OK
@rapcheck #POSTMALONE trifft ihn mit dem Schuh & sagt sorry 🙏🏽😥 Quelle: Madisonjan (Tiktok) #deutschrap #rapnews #rapcheck #usrap #rapper #rapsong ♬ Originalton - RapCheck
One of the job requirements of being a world-renowned music star is dealing with hecklers and throwers. Some fans have to make their presence known even if that means throwing underwear or flowers on stage. The rapper/singer is known for running right up to the front row to sign autographs and dole out bear hugs, so it was particularly entitled of one fan to throw a shoe at Post, probably to get him to sign it or maybe even drink out of it. But their aim was a little off, and the shoe ended up landing on the noggin of one of the stage guards. Post clearly saw it and stooped down to make sure the guard was OK for more time than what's necessary for a simple "You all right?"
5. When He Reacts to ANY Drawing His Fans Make of Him
@devonrodriguezart @Post Malone ♬ I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone
Another job requirement of global superstardom is fan art. You can't control how your fans see you, and thanks to the dumpster fire that is the internet, you can't control what kind of art fans post of you. Pretty much every time someone hands Posty a drawing or sketch to sign, he greets it with the same level of high energy and excitement, because as anyone who's posed for a caricature knows, it's an honor when someone else puts in the effort, skill and patience to capture your image on paper — and for free. Even if it's a kid whose only medium is crayons and who hasn't progressed beyond the simple stick figure, Post treats every artist fan with the same level of excitement, like he can't wait to get home and stick the drawing on the fridge. He's probably the best father in the world already.
6. When He Donated to Planned Parenthood Immediately After Someone Asked Him
@elizabethdenton8 I’m officially a bigger #postmalone ♬ I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone
One of the most annoying aspects of becoming rich (we assume) and famous (we know) is how people hit you up for money. They probably don't realize that the term "rich" doesn't mean you have an endless income, and that you still have to meet your responsibilities, especially when you're now on the IRS' radar. A fan approached Post Malone about donating to Planned Parenthood, a worthy cause that could desperately use all the help it can get right now. He immediately pulled out his phone and Venmo-ed a donation without thinking twice. He's donated even higher sums and urged his fans to help raise more money for the nonprofit health group.
7. When He Gave His Socks and Shoes to a Fan
@felicity.nadig99 Will forever be blessed for getting to experience this amazing night. LOML #fyp #postmalone #fypシ #twelvecarattoothache #twelvecarattour #postyfans #posty #austinmalone #besthuman #portland #portlandoregon @Post Malone ♬ Circles - Post Malone
What's the point of stars hoarding all of their money and stuff by hiding it in offshore accounts or sticking it in bank vaults? Unless they're going to be buried in those places when they're gone, why not spread some wealth around? Post Malone is more than willing to give people the shirt off his back. He once greeted his fans stage-side at a live performance, unlaced his pristine Chuck Taylor All-Stars and gave them his shoes and his socks and presumably a nice autograph somewhere on them. The least the fans receiving the shoes could've done is drink a beer out of them.