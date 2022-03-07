Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonikkova and Marina & the Diamonds Lit Deep Ellum on Fire

This past Saturday, if you weren't at either The Factory or Ruins in Deep Ellum, you missed something beyond special: a whole rainbow of emotions — from lily-white, pure love to deep-red anger — all without the need for any kind of high-grade pharmaceutical.
Nadya Tolokonikkova from the Russian activist group/pop-punk band Pussy Riot opened for Marina & the Diamonds, Marina Diamandis' distinctive, reinvented pop band at The Factory. A few hours later, Tolokonikkova crossed over to Commerce Street with her balaclava-clad backup dancers to Ruins for a live show in the bar's Limbo Room, where she delivered a performance that split open audience members' ears with a piercing, giant "Fuck you" to the world's fascists, starting with Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.
Marina and Tolokonikkova have much to say through their music, and theirs was a perfect pairing for the night's back-to-back concerts. Both artists have taken the tired, recycled sound of electronic, pop-rock and and turned it into delivery vehicles for compassion, hope, peace and acceptance. Unlike most pop groups with a sound manufactured by marketing teams, they have more ground to cover lyrically beyond universal themes like heartbreak and lust and the overused sounds of "Oooo (boy/girl)."
Hopefully, people like Dixie D'Amelio are paying attention. Marina and Tolokonikkova's music does more than just make a quick buck. It actually speaks to their people.
"It's so good to see your faces," Marina said at the start of her Saturday show. She opened with "Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land," a perfect choice given the state of the world.
Marina's live vocals are just as impressive as her writing craft. The crowd went crazy after hearing the "La la las" for the opening of "Froot," the titular single off her third album. The sea of hands turned into a wheat field of raised hands with the occasional cell phone propped up trying to record a clip of the performance. The audience melted at the sound of the high note she hit in the middle of the song.
Both of Tolokonikkova's sets were exceptional, but the Ruins show gave her a slight edge because she appeared unrestrained, almost unleashed on the crowd like some kind of caged animal that was itching to break loose and run toward its prey.
At The Factory, Tolokonikkova started early, which alone was impressive. There were a few little production glitches in the beginning, but Tolokonikkova and her crew rolled with it. Her fearless dancers deserve a special mention because they never stopped moving the entire night through either show and kept the show and crowd going when Tolokonikkova needed a sip of Champagne to clear her throat or to step off for a minute.
The deeper into her set, the darker the tone became as Tolokonikkova screamed lyrics into the mic, in English and Russian, wielding her red whip in between bars and song breaks. She swung from punk to peppy in a matter of seconds and gave the crowd a majestic sight.
Tolokonikkova's shows are something Deep Ellum music fans will be talking about for years. Her presence, musical dedication and activism gave us a palpable feeling of hope. While parts of our world continue to burn, she too lit a flame Dallas is unlikely to forget.