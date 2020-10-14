Quiz: How Well Do You Know Movie Soundtracks?

Avid moviegoers and concert fans have at least one thing in common right now: angst. Even with some socially distanced theaters opening in Texas and a number of concerts with limited seating available, fans of live cultural events have experienced a drought of new content since shutdowns began in March.

You can’t go to a concert at home. You can stream movies from home, but a viewing on a laptop or home television hardly rivals the immersive experience of a booming IMAX theater. So if you’re an avid movie or music fan looking to solidify your fandom, there’s only one good way to spend your time — proving how much smarter you are than anyone else.

Maybe you’ve seen Goodfellas 50 times and maybe you can recite every Billboard #1 single, but are you adequately educated in both music and cinema? Try your hand at our movie music quiz below: