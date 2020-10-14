 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Quiz

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Movie Soundtracks?

Liam Gaughan | October 14, 2020 | 8:36am
Remember these days?EXPAND
Remember these days?
Pixabay
AA

Avid moviegoers and concert fans have at least one thing in common right now: angst. Even with some socially distanced theaters opening in Texas and a number of concerts with limited seating available, fans of live cultural events have experienced a drought of new content since shutdowns began in March.

You can’t go to a concert at home. You can stream movies from home, but a viewing on a laptop or home television hardly rivals the immersive experience of a booming IMAX theater. So if you’re an avid movie or music fan looking to solidify your fandom, there’s only one good way to spend your time — proving how much smarter you are than anyone else.

Maybe you’ve seen Goodfellas 50 times and maybe you can recite every Billboard #1 single, but are you adequately educated in both music and cinema? Try your hand at our movie music quiz below:

Liam Gaughan has been covering film and television since before he had a driver's license, and in addition to the Observer has been published in About.com, Schmoes Know, Taste of Cinema and The Dallas Morning News. He enjoys checking classic films off of his watchlist and working on spec scripts.

