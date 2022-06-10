Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Rapper and Human Meme Viper Will Be Playing at a Caribbean Restaurant in Arlington

June 10, 2022 4:00AM

The One Love Lounge Caribbean restaurant in Arlington will host human meme and rapper Viper.
The One Love Lounge Caribbean restaurant in Arlington will host human meme and rapper Viper. screenshot from YouTube
Houston rapper Viper will perform this Saturday, June 11, at a Caribbean restaurant in Arlington called One Love Lounge, and nobody really seems to know about it just yet. It is kind of an intentional surprise that he hasn’t seemed to mention on any of his social media channels. But we did find a link for tickets on Eventbrite.

Viper released the satirical, self-produced album You’ll Cowards Don’t Even Smoke Crack in 2008, which became a meme five years later, particularly for its cover art. In 2013, Vice's music platform Noisey published an article titled, "Meet Viper, the Genius Rapper Behind 'You'll Cowards Don't Even Smoke Crack.'"

Since then, the rapper has amassed thousands of fans who damn near buy anything he posts to his Bandcamp. Viper maintains a DIY approach in his music, videos and album artwork, which almost always features a self-portrait in which he's sitting on top of eye-catching clip art image of flames, houses, cars or whatever seems to be going through his mind at the time of the release.

Even as music tech has advanced to the point somebody can record an entire album from an iPhone in a jail cell without many sound glitches, Viper is known for his deliberately raw and unfiltered audio, layered with his deep voice and self-produced beats. The hip-hop artist told Complex magazine that in 2014 he had released over 333 albums and counting. In 2022, he released both Shed Skin and You’ll Cowards Don’t Even Smoke Crack II.

His Arlington show show is for ages 18 and up and the purchase of a ticket, which costs $29, includes a signed CD, according to the show's flyer. The flyer also says the show is a Juneteenth celebration, and includes images of two snakes and two bikini-clad models who don't appear to be Black.

But you can be sure to watch Viper perform a set that includes some of his new songs like “I Sell the World’s #1 Crack” and “I’m Gonna Kill the Pussy N***** That Killed 2pac.”
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Malen “Mars” Blackmon has been a contributor to the Observer since 2019. Entrenched in Southern California’s music and culture at an early age, he wrote and recorded music until he realized he wasn’t cut out for the music industry and turned to journalism. He enjoys driving slowly, going to cannabis conventions and thinking he can make sweatpants look good with any outfit.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation