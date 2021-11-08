Rapper Yella Beezy Facing Sexual Assault, Weapon and Child Endangerment Charges

Beezy was brought to the Collin County Jail in McKinney on Thursday. According to jail records, the Plano Police Department charged him with abandoning or endangering a child and unlawfully carrying a weapon. He also has an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault charge.
The jail released Beezy on Friday after he posted a bond of $57,700. No further details about his arrest could be obtained as of Friday evening.
This marks the Dallas musician's third arrest in the last 10 years. According to Dallas County court records, Dallas police arrested him in February on a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying of a weapon and again in October of 2011. He received nine months probation on deferred adjudication on the 2011 charge that cleared it from his criminal record following the completion of his probation.
Beezy's music career took him on an impressive rise to stardom before his most recent run-in with the law. He released his fifth mixtape album I'm My Brother's Keeper in 2020 and has a sixth album, Blank Checc, in the works for sometime this year. He started the year with the release of his first of many hit singles, "Star," with fellow Dallas rapper Erica Banks. He released a video for his single "I Guess" last Friday and announced a new record deal with Asylum Records just a few hours before his arrest on Thursday.