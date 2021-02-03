Yella Beezy Teams Up With Erica Banks for 'Star' Ahead of His New Album

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

When Yella Beezy released his latest single and music video in January, “Is You Fuckin,” he also announced another single to be released at the end of the month, with hip-hop force — and fellow North Texan — Erica Banks.

“Star,” was released Jan. 29, and there’s more to come.

After a successful 2020 year despite global conditions, Beezy started the new year on a high note, introducing new music and welcoming the birth of his second son, Dallas, named after his home city. These two releases along with other popular singles released throughout the latter half of last year are just a preview for a bigger project in the works. Beezy plans to drop his full album, Blank Checc, sometime this year.

After a soaring reception for last year’s output, including “On Fleek” with Gunna, “Headlocc” featuring Young Thug and “Solid” with 42 Dugg, the release of his next songs and album have Beezy's fans in a state of anticipation. Each of the prereleased album singles has made placement on Mediabase urban radio add boards and their accompanying music videos have reached millions of views on YouTube.

These numbers have set a high standard for Beezy’s album drop. His methods of maintaining his craft are simple, though — never stop recording.

“I’m about to go record in 20 minutes,” says the artist, adding that he likes to squeeze in time to record every day. “Whenever I get a beat, I try to go record right then, when it’s fresh on my mind.”

Following the success of his 2019 album Baccend Beezy, and joint mixtape with fellow Dallas native Trapboy Freddy earlier last year, the bar was raised more. This is why Beezy kept busy through quarantine.

“I didn’t take no break,” he says. “Quarantine stopped everything, at least halted it. And I didn’t want to rush the music. It was just a matter of us being able to get out and travel. You had to work harder and take the time to get together and sit down and look on the music.”

"I feel like when you speak of Dallas, you listen to my music, you hear it in the slang." – Yella Beezy

Twitter

Many would say it paid off, as the build-up toward Blank Checc included a star-studded lineup of artists and a wide range of songs that fit almost every mood.

As the album's title suggests, Blank Checc embraces open-ended musical possibilities the way a blank check can be used in many ways. Where the album is most ambiguous is that its theme can be summed up in having no theme.

“It’s across the board,” Beezy says.

The artist hopes that Blank Checc will chronicle the music that he appreciates while remaining a collection of songs that just about anyone can relate to. Like past hits “That’s On Me” and “Bacc At It Again,” the new singles stay true to his style of unconventional but catchy beats, which become irreversibly stuck in your head.

“It’s different," Beezy says of the album. "It kind of hits everybody, every angle, from people who like hard shit to the songs more for women, from slow songs to the dead tones, dance songs, hood beats. It’s all over the place.”

Beezy's signature Dallas sound is important to his artistic message, as his story is an inspiring one of triumph. He's come to represent a smaller group of well-known rappers from DFW who started at the bottom. The struggles he's faced growing up in Oak Cliff kept him from many lessons on health and civic involvement, Beezy says, but the road to success made him change his ways. When he rose, he did it with intent.

Over the past year, Beezy has kept his vow to spend more time with himself and family, adopted a pescatarian diet and has become more politically involved.

“Like I said, I been going through the same shit since I was young,” he says. “I feel like when you speak of Dallas, you listen to my music, you hear it in the slang."

He compares his sound to a Southern drawl.

“It’s a different type of slang, you know. You hear it in my accent and lingo.”