 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
4
| DFW Music News |

Yella Beezy To Make an Appearance at a Dallas Church to Encourage Voters

Eva Raggio | November 3, 2020 | 2:00pm
Yella Beezy wants to get out the youth vote.EXPAND
Yella Beezy wants to get out the youth vote.
Cam Kirk
AA

Yella Beezy will be making an appearance at Friendship-West Baptist Church in southern Dallas on Election Day, in an effort to entice young voters to cast their ballots.

The hip-hop artist, who has millions of streams with singles such as “Headlocc (feat. Young Thug)” and “Restroom Occupied” with Chris Brown, recently teamed up with fellow Oak Cliff native Trapboy Freddy with the release of the mixtape I’m My Brother’s Keeper.

Beezy is now going beyond his civic duty by showing up to vote and encouraging fans to do the same by calling people who are registered to vote but who haven’t yet done so, to persuade to get them to the polls.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

Related Stories

“I wanna make sure the people in my community are represented and have a voice, so I’m out here doing my part to make sure to get out the vote,” the rapper tells the Observer.

Friendship-West is a traditionally Black church with ties to many influential local musicians such as Shaun Martin and RC Williams. In August, the church was misled into allowing a Back the Blue rally in its parking lot, which the church says posed as a Black Lives Matter group in order to secure their permission.

Yella Beezy’s management confirmed the rapper’s appearance at Friendship-West on Nov. 3, though they were unable to confirm a time for the appearance.

Keep Dallas Observer Free... Since we started Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.