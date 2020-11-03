Yella Beezy To Make an Appearance at a Dallas Church to Encourage Voters

Yella Beezy will be making an appearance at Friendship-West Baptist Church in southern Dallas on Election Day, in an effort to entice young voters to cast their ballots.
The hip-hop artist, who has millions of streams with singles such as “Headlocc (feat. Young Thug)” and “Restroom Occupied” with Chris Brown, recently teamed up with fellow Oak Cliff native Trapboy Freddy with the release of the mixtape I’m My Brother’s Keeper.
Beezy is now going beyond his civic duty by showing up to vote and encouraging fans to do the same by calling people who are registered to vote but who haven’t yet done so, to persuade to get them to the polls.
“I wanna make sure the people in my community are represented and have a voice, so I’m out here doing my part to make sure to get out the vote,” the rapper tells the Observer.
Friendship-West is a traditionally Black church with ties to many influential local musicians such as Shaun Martin and RC Williams. In August, the church was misled into allowing a Back the Blue rally in its parking lot, which the church says posed as a Black Lives Matter group in order to secure their permission.
Yella Beezy’s management confirmed the rapper’s appearance at Friendship-West on Nov. 3, though they were unable to confirm a time for the appearance.
