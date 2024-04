The Best Taylor Swift Listening Parties in Dallas

Swiftie Soiree Waterproof, 1914 Commerce St., 19th Floor, April 18, 7–11:30 p.m.

Album Release Celebration at Henry’s Majestic 2303 Pittman St., April 19, 4–10 p.m.

Tortured Poets Department Listening Party and Yoga Flow Sunshine Yoga Shack, 127 N. Main St., Mansfield, April 19, 7:30–8:45 p.m.

The Tortured Brunch Department at Legacy Hall Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, April 21, 11 a.m.

Teen Taylor Swift Party Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Road, Keller, April 23, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift Trivia and Album Release Party Birdie's Social Club, 2736 W. 6th St., Fort Worth, April 23, 6:30 p.m.

Musical Bingo with Kitties The Cozy Catfe, 740 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, April 27, 6–8 p.m.

Taylor’s Version: A Taylor Swift Party Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., April 27, 9 p.m.

The Eras Party: A Taylor Swift DJ Party Trees, 2709 Elm St., May 11, 8 p.m.

After an excruciating six-month wait , pop music enthusiasts are finally about to be gifted new music from Taylor Swift. Her new album,, is coming out on Friday, April 19. No singles have been released at this point, but Swift has dropped a number of Easter eggs , and Swifties are gearing up for the most chaotic album cycle yet.Given how momentous this occasion is, parties are being thrown in Swift’s honor across the Dallas area during release weekend and beyond. Here are some of the best events where Swifties can party like it’sThis is the place to celebrate the debut ofin "Style (Taylor's Version)". Waterproof at The Statler is throwing a swanky soiree with themed cocktails, a pop-up boutique and a DJ spinning all of Swift’s hits. At 11 p.m., the new album will be played in full. (The album is being released at midnight on the East Coast, which means we get it a little early here.) Admission for women over the age of 21 is free. Guests can RSVP on EventBrite. If staying up late to listen to a new album isn’t your jam, Henry’s Majestic has what you need. In addition to hearing the album in full with fellow Swifties, guests can partake in themed food and drinks, karaoke and friendship bracelet swaps. The SPCA will be on site with pets available for adoption, in case Swift’s cats, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, have you wanting a furry companion of your own. Spots for this event can be reserved on Henry’s Majestic’s website. Sunshine Yoga Shack is holding a special class themed around Swift and her new record. It’s worth noting that we don’t currently know what kind of sound or vibewill have, but a yoga class sounds like an exciting place to find out. Tickets cost $22 and are available on AllEvents. If you plan to spend the entire weekend celebratingand need a hangover cure come Sunday morning, Legacy Hall is here to help. Vendors will be there selling mimosas, themed cocktails, mouthwatering brunch fare such as chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits and, of course, friendship bracelets while a DJ plays fan-favorite Swift songs. Tickets start at $13 and are available on Prekindle. In the words of Steve Buscemi on 30 Rock , “How do you do, fellow kids?” While many of these events cater to those 21 and over, the Keller Public Library is looking out for Swift’s younger fans. Swifties between the ages of 11 and 17 are welcome to celebrate the new record with crafts and trivia. The event is free; more information can be found on the city of Keller’s website. Birdie’s Social Club holds a trivia night every Tuesday, and it has chosen the first trivia night following the release ofto be Taylor Swift-themed. There will be half-priced tacos, $6 margaritas and, apparently, Swift’s signature drink, The French Blonde. (We’re already learning something new!) The event is free; learn more on Birdie’s Social Club’s website. You don’t have to be a Taylor Swift expert to know that the singer is all about her cats, so it makes sense that The Cozy Catfe in Arlington, a spot where you can order a coffee and play with adoptable cats, is getting in on the celebration. The cafe is hosting a bingo night themed around Swift’s music and, of course, the resident cats will be there. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on The Cozy Catfe’s website. Themed DJ parties are all the rage and those dedicated to Taylor Swift are a well-established category of their own. Sundown at Granada is hosting one fresh off the release of the new album where guests can “Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)” with their fellow Swifties. Tickets cost $20 and are available on Prekindle. If weeks have gone by and you still haven’t had your fill of Swift events, this one at Trees will give you your fix. With a costume contest, lip sync battle and a DJ playing every era of Swift’s music, you won’t be feeling as tortured as that poets department. (The album isn’t out yet, so we’re doing our best to make sense of this lore.) Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on AXS.