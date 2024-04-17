 Dallas Taylor Swift Listening Parties for New Album Release | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Best Taylor Swift Listening Parties in Dallas

Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming out on April 19, and we have the scoop on where Swifties can party like it's 1989.
April 17, 2024
Taylor Swift's new album doesn't come out until Friday, but Dallas Swifties are already "Enchanted" to meet it.
Taylor Swift's new album doesn't come out until Friday, but Dallas Swifties are already "Enchanted" to meet it. Natalie Perez
Share this:
After an excruciating six-month wait, pop music enthusiasts are finally about to be gifted new music from Taylor Swift. Her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is coming out on Friday, April 19. No singles have been released at this point, but Swift has dropped a number of Easter eggs, and Swifties are gearing up for the most chaotic album cycle yet.

Given how momentous this occasion is, parties are being thrown in Swift’s honor across the Dallas area during release weekend and beyond. Here are some of the best events where Swifties can party like it’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swiftie Soiree

Waterproof, 1914 Commerce St., 19th Floor, April 18, 7–11:30 p.m.
This is the place to celebrate the debut of The Tortured Poets Department in "Style (Taylor's Version)". Waterproof at The Statler is throwing a swanky soiree with themed cocktails, a pop-up boutique and a DJ spinning all of Swift’s hits. At 11 p.m., the new album will be played in full. (The album is being released at midnight on the East Coast, which means we get it a little early here.) Admission for women over the age of 21 is free. Guests can RSVP on EventBrite.

Album Release Celebration at Henry’s Majestic

2303 Pittman St., April 19, 4–10 p.m.
If staying up late to listen to a new album isn’t your jam, Henry’s Majestic has what you need. In addition to hearing the album in full with fellow Swifties, guests can partake in themed food and drinks, karaoke and friendship bracelet swaps. The SPCA will be on site with pets available for adoption, in case Swift’s cats, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, have you wanting a furry companion of your own. Spots for this event can be reserved on Henry’s Majestic’s website.

Tortured Poets Department Listening Party and Yoga Flow

Sunshine Yoga Shack, 127 N. Main St., Mansfield, April 19, 7:30–8:45 p.m.
Sunshine Yoga Shack is holding a special class themed around Swift and her new record. It’s worth noting that we don’t currently know what kind of sound or vibe The Tortured Poets Department will have, but a yoga class sounds like an exciting place to find out. Tickets cost $22 and are available on AllEvents.

The Tortured Brunch Department at Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, April 21, 11 a.m.
If you plan to spend the entire weekend celebrating The Tortured Poets Department and need a hangover cure come Sunday morning, Legacy Hall is here to help. Vendors will be there selling mimosas, themed cocktails, mouthwatering brunch fare such as chicken and waffles, and shrimp and grits and, of course, friendship bracelets while a DJ plays fan-favorite Swift songs. Tickets start at $13 and are available on Prekindle.

Teen Taylor Swift Party

Keller Public Library, 640 Johnson Road, Keller, April 23, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
In the words of Steve Buscemi on 30 Rock, “How do you do, fellow kids?” While many of these events cater to those 21 and over, the Keller Public Library is looking out for Swift’s younger fans. Swifties between the ages of 11 and 17 are welcome to celebrate the new record with crafts and trivia. The event is free; more information can be found on the city of Keller’s website.

Taylor Swift Trivia and Album Release Party

Birdie's Social Club, 2736 W. 6th St., Fort Worth, April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Birdie’s Social Club holds a trivia night every Tuesday, and it has chosen the first trivia night following the release of The Tortured Poets Department to be Taylor Swift-themed. There will be half-priced tacos, $6 margaritas and, apparently, Swift’s signature drink, The French Blonde. (We’re already learning something new!) The event is free; learn more on Birdie’s Social Club’s website.

Musical Bingo with Kitties

The Cozy Catfe, 740 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, April 27, 6–8 p.m.
You don’t have to be a Taylor Swift expert to know that the singer is all about her cats, so it makes sense that The Cozy Catfe in Arlington, a spot where you can order a coffee and play with adoptable cats, is getting in on the celebration. The cafe is hosting a bingo night themed around Swift’s music and, of course, the resident cats will be there. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on The Cozy Catfe’s website.

Taylor’s Version: A Taylor Swift Party

Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., April 27, 9 p.m.
Themed DJ parties are all the rage and those dedicated to Taylor Swift are a well-established category of their own. Sundown at Granada is hosting one fresh off the release of the new album where guests can “Shake It Off (Taylor's Version)” with their fellow Swifties. Tickets cost $20 and are available on Prekindle.

The Eras Party: A Taylor Swift DJ Party

Trees, 2709 Elm St., May 11, 8 p.m.
If weeks have gone by and you still haven’t had your fill of Swift events, this one at Trees will give you your fix. With a costume contest, lip sync battle and a DJ playing every era of Swift’s music, you won’t be feeling as tortured as that poets department. (The album isn’t out yet, so we’re doing our best to make sense of this lore.) Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on AXS.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carly May Gravley has been the staff music, food and culture writer for the Dallas Observer since October 2023. Before joining the staff, she freelanced for the Observer since 2019 and also contributed to Consequence of Sound, the Texas Tribune and Central Track. In addition to writing and reporting, Carly is a concert and portrait photographer and an alumna of Collin College’s Commercial Photography program.
Contact: Carly May Gravley
Shakira Coming to Dallas in November; Tickets On Sale Wednesday Morning

Concerts

Shakira Coming to Dallas in November; Tickets On Sale Wednesday Morning

By Patrick Williams
Tyler Childers Fused Empathy with Psychedelia at Fort Worth Show

Concert Reviews

Tyler Childers Fused Empathy with Psychedelia at Fort Worth Show

By Tyler Hicks
Old 97’s Celebrate Over 30 Years Together With New Album American Primitive

Local Music

Old 97’s Celebrate Over 30 Years Together With New Album American Primitive

By Samantha Thornfelt
Stewart Copeland Brings His Police Deranged Show to Dallas for a High-Energy Treat

Concert Reviews

Stewart Copeland Brings His Police Deranged Show to Dallas for a High-Energy Treat

By Andrew Sherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation