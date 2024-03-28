Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes' Name Crops Up in Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Things are not looking good for Sean “Diddy” Combs this week. The superstar rapper/producer/entrepreneur, who reached a net worth of $1 billion in 2022, has been experiencing a windfall of sex abuse and trafficking lawsuits since the end of last year. On Monday, Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by U.S. Homeland Security agents in relation to a federal investigation into drug and sex trafficking.
A bombshell suit filed recently by record producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones identified Dallas’ Baptist megachurch faith leader Bishop T.D. Jakes among many in Diddy’s alleged network of supporters. In November 2023, when former-girlfriend and R&B songstress Cassie Ventura took Combs to court for rape and egregious forms of abuse during their relationship of more than 10 years, Diddy swiftly settled out of court. But the damage done to his reputation was never resolved.
According to Jones’ suit, there is “irrefutable evidence” Diddy was calculating a plan to redeem his image by bolstering his ties to Jakes in the public sphere. As of now, there have been no public claims of Jakes' involvement with any of Combs’ alleged crimes, and Jakes is not a party to the lawsuit. But the two have been pretty cozy in the past few years.
In 2021, Jakes started a sermon series called Kingdom Culture on the cable network channel Revolt TV. The network was co-founded and championed by Diddy, who recently fully divested his stake in the media outlet. In 2022, Jakes was among the attendees at Combs’ lavish birthday bash. But last December, posts began circulating on social media claiming that Jakes had been frequenting secret sex parties hosted by Diddy.
During last year's Christmas Eve service at The Potter’s House, his massive church on the edge of Mountain Creek Lake in southwest Dallas, Jakes seemingly referenced the gossip in his sermon.
“The worst that could happen, if everything was true, all I got to do is repent sincerely, from my heart. There’s enough power in the blood to cover all kinds of sin. I don’t care what it is, the blood would fix it,” said Jakes, “But I ain’t got to repent about this.”
Just days before that holiday sermon, a representative of The Potter’s House and T.D. Jakes Ministries went on record to The Christian Post assuring readers that “recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless.”
The Potter's House has not yet responded to our request for comment.