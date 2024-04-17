Stewart Copeland Brings His Police Deranged Show to Dallas for a High-Energy Treat

Whether it was cracking jokes, leading an orchestra, pounding drums or accepting a prestigious award from SMU, Steward Copeland — musician, composer and former drummer for The Police — brought an electric fusion of rock and orchestral music to an entertaining show at The Meyerson Symphony Center on Tuesday night.
Copeland is best known for his work as a founding member of supergroup The Police. Since the band's original breakup in 1986, he has written more than 70 film scores, TV soundtracks and video game soundtracks plus works for ballet and opera. He also has won two more Grammy Awards to go with the five he collected with The Police. Now he can add the prestigious Meadows Award from SMU to his list of accolades. The award is given to "an artist of national or international renown who has soared to the utmost height of their profession."
Previous winners include playwright Arthur Miller, actress Angela Lansbury and musician Wynton Marsalis.
His "Police Deranged with Orchestra" show had been on a hiatus but was brought out by Tom Keck, the director of the division of music at SMU and an avid Police fan. Copeland took the stage with the SMU Meadows Symphony Orchestra for the performance and did workshops with the SMU students as well as rehearsing this piece, which had been performed previously only by professional symphonies.