Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly Were Electric in Dallas

Easter Eve was the perfect time for heathens and goths to celebrate with Uncle Al Jourgensen and Ministry at the band's concert at Deep Ellum's The Factory.Ministry, considered one of industrial metal rock's pioneers, was born in 1981 as a synth-pop duo. But Jourgensen's own musical evolution has been extreme, as he moved to the forefront of the industrial rock genre, then pushed it further with a distinctive metal edge. Band members have shifted through the decades, but Jourgensen has remained a constant in the group.First, we must give kudos to the 13 brave souls among the Saturday night crowd who chose not to wear black. We see you and we support you.The night started out with Front Line Assembly, fronted by singer Bill Leeb, who briefly played with Skinny Puppy. Front Line Assembly formed in 1986, and although it's considered an electro-industrial band, the band used guitars and drums to add another rock dimension that made it feel more organic without losing its danceability.Next up was the highly energetic Gary Numan. An innovator in electronic music, Numan uses pedals on the synths, and his vocals have influenced countless acts who've come after him. His performance was dynamic — with the highlight coming mid-set with his classic song, "Cars."Overall, the three bands on this bill were ideally matched. It was clear the crowd was all in the entire night.At last, Ministry took the stage. They opened with "B.D.E." ("Big Dick Energy"), which set the tone. From the moment he hit the stage, Jourgensen was enjoying himself as much as the crowd. Being that close to Jourgensen gives you a sense of why Ministry is still so loved. He emotes like no other. When he wasn't singing, he interacted with the crowd or with his band and, at times, seemed to entertain himself."Goddamn White Trash" was an ecstatic scream-along, with maestro Jourgensen leading the chorus. At 65, Jourgensen is still as magnetic as ever, and Ministry remains a must-see band.