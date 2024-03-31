 Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly Were Electric in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly Were Electric in Dallas

Ministry and Gary Numan brought the goths out to Deep Ellum on Saturday night.
March 31, 2024
Ministry had a stellar show at the Factory.
Ministry had a stellar show at the Factory. Andrew Sherman
Easter Eve was the perfect time for heathens and goths to celebrate with Uncle Al Jourgensen and Ministry at the band's concert at Deep Ellum's The Factory.

Ministry, considered one of industrial metal rock's pioneers, was born in 1981 as a synth-pop duo. But Jourgensen's own musical evolution has been extreme, as he moved to the forefront of the industrial rock genre, then pushed it further with a distinctive metal edge. Band members have shifted through the decades, but Jourgensen has remained a constant in the group. 

First, we must give kudos to the 13 brave souls among the Saturday night crowd who chose not to wear black. We see you and we support you. 
Front Line Assembly kicked the night off.
Andrew Sherman
The night started out with Front Line Assembly, fronted by singer Bill Leeb, who briefly played with Skinny Puppy. Front Line Assembly formed in 1986, and although it's considered an electro-industrial band, the band used guitars and drums to add another rock dimension that made it feel more organic without losing its danceability. 
Gary Numan gave an animated performance Saturday night.
Andrew Sherman
Next up was the highly energetic Gary Numan. An innovator in electronic music, Numan uses pedals on the synths, and his vocals have influenced countless acts who've come after him. His performance was dynamic — with the highlight coming mid-set with his classic song, "Cars."

Overall, the three bands on this bill were ideally matched. It was clear the crowd was all in the entire night.
Up close and personal with Uncle Al.
Andrew Sherman
At last, Ministry took the stage. They opened with "B.D.E." ("Big Dick Energy"), which set the tone. From the moment he hit the stage, Jourgensen was enjoying himself as much as the crowd. Being that close to Jourgensen gives you a sense of why Ministry is still so loved. He emotes like no other. When he wasn't singing, he interacted with the crowd or with his band and, at times, seemed to entertain himself.

"Goddamn White Trash" was an ecstatic scream-along, with maestro Jourgensen leading the chorus. At 65, Jourgensen is still as magnetic as ever, and Ministry remains a must-see band. 
Jourgensen and Monte Pittman, a native of Longview.
Andrew Sherman
At 65, Jourgensen is still a musical force.
Andrew Sherman
The Factory was a sea of black for this industrial night.
Andrew Sherman
Uncle Al was on his game at the Factory.
Andrew Sherman
Ministry is a great way to spend Easter Eve.
Andrew Sherman
Ministry with that B.D.E.
Andrew Sherman
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.
