Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly Were Electric in Dallas

Easter Eve was the perfect time for heathens and goths to celebrate with Uncle Al Jourgensen and Ministry at the band's concert at Deep Ellum's The Factory.
Ministry, considered one of industrial metal rock's pioneers, was born in 1981 as a synth-pop duo. But Jourgensen's own musical evolution has been extreme, as he moved to the forefront of the industrial rock genre, then pushed it further with a distinctive metal edge. Band members have shifted through the decades, but Jourgensen has remained a constant in the group.
First, we must give kudos to the 13 brave souls among the Saturday night crowd who chose not to wear black. We see you and we support you.
Overall, the three bands on this bill were ideally matched. It was clear the crowd was all in the entire night.
"Goddamn White Trash" was an ecstatic scream-along, with maestro Jourgensen leading the chorus. At 65, Jourgensen is still as magnetic as ever, and Ministry remains a must-see band.