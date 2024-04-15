Red Eye's New Label Aims To Inject Political Messages Back Into Techno and House

Record labels are like dogs: they take on the personality traits of their owners. Dallas-based electronic music label Crash Planet Records launched in late March as the crowning achievement of Scottie Canfield, aka Red Eye. Like the label’s owner, Crash Planet Records is a friendly, nimble, non-genre source for alien-esque, transitional and functional beats.
Canfield prides himself on being a “cool uncle” who understands dance music’s origins and embraces its evolution. The label’s debut is an acid-rich 124 beats-per-minute track tagged “Power People” by the label boss. The track was released on March 24, and it timestamps the label’s official grand opening. Canfield sampled a social activism documentary for the track, which is part of the label’s ethos. Release No. 2, "Talk To Me" by Paradigm Shift, is set to release on May 3.
“The party is a vehicle for the music and the music is the vehicle for the message," Canfield tells the Observer. “House and techno were very political early on, and I feel the scene has gotten away from that. I want to bring it back.”
The label’s admin and technical work is done in Germany by dance music industry veteran Beth Lydi, but as founder, Canfield is more interested in the A&R, music-hunting aspect of the business. This venture is a natural move and leverages his greatest strengths: music programming and relationships.
Few, if any, DJs have played more sets in Dallas than Red Eye, who humbly grooms the dance floor at It’ll Do Club every weekend. He headlines often, and could headline more if he wished, but he embraces the It'll Do role. Canfield has more DJ relationships than the Tomorrowland booking agent. In the next few months alone, Canfield will catch up with and open for Josh Wink, Carl Craig, Miss Monique and Sasha, to name a few.
“I’m not going to say names, but legendary producers are donating remixes that would typically be quite expensive, but they’re doing it because this industry, like others, is about relationships, and I’m fortunate to have a lot of good ones,” Canfield says.
“The label is boutique, casual with a minimal online presence, and I want to keep it underground. I’m not trying to be big like Defected Records," Canfield says. "I will treat my artists right, and this label won’t be my primary source of income, but simply another piece of my Dallas story.”
Four of the next 10 releases in the queue are local, and six are imports, including a robust EP from the UK’s Man 2.0. And Red Eye will regularly contribute new originals and remixes as well. It’s a common misconception, but Canfield’s professional alias has nothing to do with drugs or late-night flights. It dates to a 1986 album and a music connection so many electronic music fans can relate to. The name was inspired by the Depeche Mode song "But Not Tonight," in which frontman Dave Gahan sings: "When my eyes have been so red, I’ve been mistaken for dead, but not tonight.
Canfield’s catalog on the online dance music marketplace Beatport is loaded with originals and remixes that were released on other labels such as Dirtybird, Sofia Records founded by Kink, and the Get Physical Music label by M.A.N.D.Y. Canfield will continue to release music on other labels that aren’t a fit for Crash Planet. But for the right tracks with soul, purpose and lasting power — this music is for Crash Planet Records.
Listeners can follow along and producers can connect for demo submissions via the label’s Instagram account @crash_planet_dtx.