Are You Ready to Rock (and Shop)? Where to Celebrate Record Store Day Around Dallas

Those are just three of the highly anticipated Record Store Day 2024 releases. This year, the celebration takes place on Saturday, April 20.
Around Dallas, the parties will start early and end late, with most stores expecting customers to start lining up before the sun rises. Want to grab an exclusive vinyl? Have a drink and meet fellow music fans? Maybe catch a few songs from local artists? Here's what you need to know.
DallasGood Records
9026 Garland Road
Owned by Chris Penn, Julie Doyle and Polyphonic Spree frontman Tim Delaughter, Good Records is Dallas’ signature record store. It has participated in each Record Store Day since the event’s founding in 2007. Seventeen years later, Penn is as enthusiastic as ever.
“It helps out stores across the world,” he says. “It serves its purpose to raise awareness for record stores and give them a shot in the arm.”
Penn preorders Record Store Day titles several months before the day-of, going out of his way to get as wide a selection as possible.
“If we’re gonna participate, we’re gonna get everything,” he says. “You never know what customer is gonna be waiting in line.”
As far as those customers go, Good Records is expecting a clientele as eclectic as their music taste.
“That’s the great thing about RSD,” he says. “There’s something for everybody. You can get kids and people coming in with their parents.”
Kids, parents and everybody in between can experience 12 hours of music on the Good Records astroturf stage, as well as a brand new upstairs shopping area.
Live music
- Noon Black Tie Dynasty
- 1 p.m. Sewing Jar
- 2 p.m. Cryptolog
- 3 p.m. Wirerims
- 4 p.m. Garrett Owen
- 5 p.m. Jackson and Levi Scribner
- 6 p.m. I LOVE YOU
- 7 p.m. Daughters of Evil
- 8 p.m. FIT
- 9 p.m. Doosu
- 10 p.m. Smokey Mirror
- 11 p.m. Black Taffy
- 12 a.m. Derek Rogers
Open: 7 a.m.
Spinster Records
408 N. Bishop Ave.. No. 102
The beating heart of Bishop Arts, Spinster Records is reminding customers that it’s not just RSD, but 4/20 too.
GoEasy is an Oak Cliff cannabis boutique that will open a pop-up smoking bar inside Spinster. Get a little buzzed and shop with live mixing from DJ Sober. At 8 p.m., lofi artists NOTHINGISREAL and Loverboi214 close out the night until 1 a.m.
Live music
- Noon – 4:30 p.m. DJ Sober
- 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Lofi experience
Open: 8 a.m.
Dallas(ish)Josey Records
2821 LBJ Freeway, No. 100, Farmers Branch
Josey Records continues its tradition of elaborate RSD parties with a five-artist live music bill. It's one of the biggest record stores in the country, so expect lines forming as early as 4 a.m.
Live music
- 12:30–1 p.m. Fawset
- 1:15–1:45 p.m. M. Garland
- 2–2:30 p.m. Loren Kole
- 2:45–3:15 p.m. All Clean
- 3:30–4 p.m. Chloe Jobin
Open: 7 a.m.
Fort WorthDoc’s Records
2628 Weisenberger St., Fort Worth
This RSD, Doc’s Records has it all. An outdoor flea market runs from noon to 6 p.m., with free beer from Shiner while supplies last. At 2 p.m., The Point performs a set that will double as a release party for their upcoming album, Maldito Animal.
Live music
- 2 p.m. The Point
- 3 p.m. Artemis Funk
- 4 p.m. Stem Afternoon
- 5 p.m. Blues Dream
Vendors: Outdoor vintage flea market
Open: 10 a.m.
McKinneyRed Zeppelin Records:
206 E. Louisiana St, McKinney
Opening at: 8 a.m. Coffee and breakfast provided for those waiting in line before opening.
RSD isn’t just about the exclusives for Red Zeppelin. On Saturday only, all vintage/used records will be discounted 20%. They’re also encouraging early arrival, with free coffee and breakfast for people waiting in line and a free Red Zeppelin tote for the first 20 customers.
***Not every local record story is hosting live music, but many are opening earlier for fans looking to snag some Record Store Day deals and new releases. Among them are:
Saint Marie Records
623 N. Chandler Drive, Fort Worth
Open: 7 a.m.
“I think we had 100 people in line last year,” says Wyatt Parkins, owner of Saint Marie Records. “I didn’t really know what to expect. We were ecstatic about it and very surprised.”
Saint Marie is the area's youngest record store, opening in August 2022. Parkins was blown away by the reception after his shop’s first Record Store Day in 2023.
“We had a guy come in at 3 the day before and stay the night outside,” Parkins says. “He wanted The 1975 record that we only had one of.”
This year, Parkins ordered about $30,000 worth of Record Store Day titles. Learning from last year, he plans to admit 10 customers at a time during the initial morning rush.
“We’re going to try and get people in and out as fast as possible,” Parkins jokes. “We’re really excited.”
Dead Wax Records
1014 S. Broadway, No. 108, Carrollton
Open: 7 a.m.
Forever Young Records
2955 State Highway 360, Grand Prairie
Open: 8 a.m.
Recycled Books & Records
200 N. Locust St., Denton
Open: 8 a.m.