Courtney Barnett Brought Rock Thunder and Heartfelt Sincerity to The Bomb Factory

In the six years or so since breaking onto the scene with her debut EP, A Sea of Split Peas, Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has seen her star continuously rise. With insightful lyrics centered on the frailties and anxieties of daily life, she fires off confessionals that resonate with folks dealing with many of the same struggles. She commanded The Bomb Factory stage Sunday night with the seasoned confidence of a veteran rock performer, and fans eagerly and passionately sang along.

She sings on her recent standout track, “City Looks Pretty,” “Sometimes I get sad. It’s not all that bad,” which are apt lyrics for a generation that regardless of age, seems to be in constant battle with doubt, grief and malaise. In this regard, Barnett is a willing spokeswoman. If there are misgivings, uncertainties or second thoughts, she’ll gladly put them in song. She writes with a confidence that belies the subject matter; her 2015 song “Avant Gardener,” performed Sunday night with epic, meandering thunder, tells the tale of an enormous panic attack experienced while performing the calming and mundane task of gardening. While we common folk express these sentiments in memes and hashtags, Barnett instead picks up her guitar and writes songs.