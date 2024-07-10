Totally Tubular Festival Was a Collective Flashback

North Texans experienced a collective flashback Tuesday night as the Totally Tubular 80's show rolled into town. Seven '80s bands were part of the lineup at the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory, varying in their popularity and the amount of original band members appearing.
For some concertgoers, a hit song title might be more familiar than the band's name. While there were some hardcore fans presents — even some waiting around in hopes of grabbing a photo or autograph of one of their idols — the crowd was fairly thin. The lawn section was closed but that meant the mostly older crowd was spared of the 100-degree heat. It seemed apparent that the further we get away from the '80s, the smaller the draw for some of these acts.
The night started out with The Plimsouls. Guitarist Eddie Munoz is the only member of the band remaining, and he lost a legal battle with other band members over song rights and use of the name. It was a tad disappointing to see this band without singer Peter Case, but for Munoz, it seems the show must go on.
The Plimsouls' big moment came when they were featured as the bar band in the movie Valley Girl with their biggest song "A Million Miles Away." Although they brought energy to their set, the group was clearly missing key members.
The band closed with "Melt With You." and it was among the most beloved songs played all evening. The band extended the song and gave the crowd the chance to sing along, and everyone at Toyota absolutely did.
The singer wore a wireless mic and drifted across the stage, ocasionaly banging a drum, strolling to the keyboard for a solo or posing with other band members.
The highligh of his set was "Hold Me Now," but a pleasant surprise was the song "If You Were Here," which was featured on the closing shot of the film Sixteen Candles.
Thomas Dolby to close the show. Dolby really embraced the '80s theme, mixing other songs and hints of classic songs. Dolby just had a single platform with his keyboard as well as a mic and his sampler. He walked across the stage with a wireless mic and a small keyboard. If you closed your ears, you might think you were watching a Ted Talk, but he sounded fantastic.
Dolby finished the set with his two hit songs "Hyperactive" and "She Blinded Me With Science," which were the perfect ending to a truly fun night.
Some of these '80s hit songs are so woven into the fabric of our lives, fans seemed ecstatic to get the chance to hear and see these song performed firsthand. It's easy to forget that the 1980s took place 40 years ago and this may be the last tour for some of these artists. Tubes' singer framed the night perfectly when he said, "It's not about the '80s, it's about the music."